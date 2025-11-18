Subscriber OnlyFood

Small but mighty cafes and restaurants that are great for a bite to eat

Pat yourself on the back if you manage to get a reservation in one of these clever spots

Owners Bart Pawlukojc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc outside Arán bakery and cafe in Kilkenny city. Photograph: Patrick Browne
Joanne Cronin
Tue Nov 18 2025 - 05:002 MIN READ

This Must Be The Place

thismustbetheplace.ie

Good luck getting a seat on weekend mornings at this ever popular Westport, Co Mayo cafe and shop.

Arán

arankilkenny.ie

All-day brunch dishes come with unlimited pour-over coffee at this award-winning Kilkenny bakery and cafe.

Assassination Custard, Dublin. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times
Assassination Custard

Instagram: @assassination_custard

It might be tiny, but this unique Dublin 2 spot is pound for pound an all-out champion.

Coppinger

bereenbrothers.com/coppinger

There’s no doubt about it: the Wednesday-Friday lunchtime menu at Coppinger is the smartest money in Dublin city centre.

Elbow Lane

elbowlane.ie

Even a fire can’t stop this Cork powerhouse, which is now serving a shorter Bites menu while repairs are carried out.

Fish Shop, Dublin. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times
Fish Shop

fish-shop.ie

Dubliners and wine lovers in the know all nod sagely when Fish Shop is mentioned. We don’t gatekeep here.

Green Man Wines

greenmanwines.ie

There’s nothing quite like the cheeky feeling of delicious food eaten among groaning shelves of wine in Terenure, Dublin 6W.

Host

hostrestaurant.ie

Good luck to you if you can secure a booking at this Ranelagh spot, but if you do, you’re in for some of the best small plates, pasta and grilled meats in Dublin.

Little Acorn

littleacorn.ie

Maggie Roche’s daytime cafe in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, is the business. And it even has a dedicated menu section for Coolattin cheddar.

Paradiso restaurant, Cork city. Photograph: Christian Barnett
Paradiso

paradiso.restaurant

Over 30 years old, Cork’s Paradiso still leads the way for vegetarian cooking and natural wines.

The Pepper Pot

thepepperpot.ie

A Dublin institution celebrating 15 years in business in Powerscourt Town Centre; the pear and bacon sandwich is an icon.

Three Leaves

3leaves.ie

Warm hospitality from Milli, and deliciously spiced dishes from Santhosh, all tucked away in Blackrock Market in Dublin.

