Georgina Campbell Awards 2025: Ireland’s best fine dining restaurant, chef, hotels and more revealed

Allta in Dublin‘s docklands, “one of the capital’s most exciting dining destinations”, has been named fine dining restaurant of the year in the 2025 Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.
Niall Davidson’s restaurant, which Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave described as “wonderful”, opened at the beginning of last year, having started life in Setanta Place in 2019. The latest accolade came with recognition of Davidson’s “visionary food” and the restaurant’s “vibrant, stylish and fun” atmosphere.
In presenting her coveted awards at the InterContinental Dublin on Tuesday, food writer Campbell appealed for Government support for the food and hospitality sector in next week’s budget.
“The VAT cut mooted for next week’s budget ... is urgently needed,” Campbell said. “It is shocking to hear endless news of closures – most recently Dublin’s much loved Big Mike’s, a high profile example that is echoed by many less well-known but equally cherished businesses elsewhere.”
Campbell recognised the resilience of the sector but cautioned against cutting corners in the face of “so many challenges”, adding that she and her team had disappointments this year.
“The cold hand of the accountant is very apparent in some businesses,” she said.
Campbell’s five-star hotel of the year was Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Estate at Bushypark in Co Galway, while the four-star award went to Harvey’s Point at Lough Eske, Co Donegal. The best three-star hotel was named as Killeen House Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry, while Landline at Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry, was fine dining hotel restaurant of the year.
Conor Halpenny of Square Restaurant in Dundalk, Co Louth, took the award for chef of the year, having previously been named Euro-Toques Ireland Young Chef of the Year in 2017.
Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Award winners 2025
Hospitality hero award
Niall Rochford, Ashford Castle, Co Mayo
Movers and shakers award
Eunice Power, …AndChips, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Best supporter of Irish food and drink producers award
Grow HQ Café and Larder, Waterford
Rural and community awards
- Rural destination of the year: Castle Leslie Estate, Glaslough, Co Monaghan
- Taste of the waterways: The Left Bank Bistro, Athlone, Co Westmeath
Fine dining
- Fine dining restaurant of the year: Allta Dublin
- Fine dining hotel of the year: Landline, Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry
- Neighbourhood fine dining restaurant of the year: Wine and Brine, Moira, Co Down
- Bijou fine dining restaurant of the year: Stove Bistro, Belfast
- Chef of the year: Conor Halpenny, Square Restaurant, Dundalk, Co Louth
Hotel of the year awards
- Five-star hotel of the year: Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Estate, Co Galway
- Four-star hotel of the year: Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal
- Three-star hotel of the year: Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry
- Business hotel of the year: Johnstown Estate, Enfield, Co Meath
Small stay awards
- Country house: Lough Inagh Lodge, Connemara, Co Galway
- Guesthouse: Greenmount Lodge, Dingle, Co Kerry
- B&B: The Mill, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal
- Hideaway: Ghan House, Carlingford, Co Louth
Casual dining awards
- Historic destination: Petronella, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
- Cafe-bar: Jacob’s Bar, Baltimore, Co Cork
- Smart-casual dining: OAR, Doolin, Co Clare
- Neighbourhood restaurant: Square Bistro, Lisburn, Co Antrim
- Bakery-cafe: Belle’s Kitchen, Rathmullan, Co Donegal
Speciality hospitality and sustainability awards
- Visitor attraction: Ballycroy Visitor Centre and Ginger & Wild Café, Co Mayo
- Innovation award: Kish Fish, Howth, Co Dublin
- Sustainability award: Killruddery Estate & The Grain Store, Co Wicklow
- Seafood restaurant of the year: Caviston’s Seafood Restaurant, Glasthule, Co Dublin
- Seafood chefs of the year: Dan Guerin CUSH and Frédéric Desormeaux, Sea Church & Salty Dog, Co Cork
- Global cuisines award: Izz Café, Cork
Memorable moments awards
- Happy place award: Café Rua, Castlebar, Co Mayo
- Memorable experience award: Gregan’s Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
- Newcomer of the year: Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, Co Antrim
- Gastropub of the Year: The Strand Cahore, Gorey, Co Wexford
- Traditional pub of the year: The House of McDonnell, Ballycastle, Co Antrim
- Irish craft drinks award: Walled City Brewery, Derry
- Wine experience award: Daróg Wine Bar, Galway City
Special Irish hospitality awards
- Family-friendly hotel of the year: Lahinch Coast Hotel & Suites, Co Clare
- Pet-friendly destination: Gleesons Roscommon, Co Roscommon
- Atmospheric destination: The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
- Host of the year: Fern Allen, Ballymaloe House, Shanagarry, Co Cork
- Long-haul hero: Fergus & Trish O’Mahony, Mary Ann’s Bar & Restaurant, Castletownshend, Co Cork
Breakfast awards
- Hotel: Granville Hotel, Waterford
- Country house: Rathmullan House, Co Donegal
- Cafe: Bowes Foodhall & Café, Durrow, Co Laois
- Neighbourhood favourite: Cyprus Avenue, Belfast
- Brunch destination: Greenwich, Cork
- Irish bread award: The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry, Co Limerick
Food tourism experience award
St Tola Farmhouse Cheese & Goat Farm, Ennistymon, Co Clare
Producer awards
- Meats: Andarl Farm Free Range Pork, Castlebar, Co Mayo
- Preserves and honey: Killiane Castle Honey, Killiane, Co Wexford
- Dairy: Gloun Cross Dairy, Dunmanway, Co Cork
- Fresh produce: Castleruddery Organic Farm, Donard, Co Wicklow