Georgina Campbell Awards 2025: Ireland’s best fine dining restaurant, chef, hotels and more revealed

Allta in Dublin‘s docklands, “one of the capital’s most exciting dining destinations”, has been named fine dining restaurant of the year in the 2025 Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.

Niall Davidson’s restaurant, which Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave described as “wonderful”, opened at the beginning of last year, having started life in Setanta Place in 2019. The latest accolade came with recognition of Davidson’s “visionary food” and the restaurant’s “vibrant, stylish and fun” atmosphere.

In presenting her coveted awards at the InterContinental Dublin on Tuesday, food writer Campbell appealed for Government support for the food and hospitality sector in next week’s budget.

“The VAT cut mooted for next week’s budget ... is urgently needed,” Campbell said. “It is shocking to hear endless news of closures – most recently Dublin’s much loved Big Mike’s, a high profile example that is echoed by many less well-known but equally cherished businesses elsewhere.”

Campbell recognised the resilience of the sector but cautioned against cutting corners in the face of “so many challenges”, adding that she and her team had disappointments this year.

“The cold hand of the accountant is very apparent in some businesses,” she said.

Campbell’s five-star hotel of the year was Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Estate at Bushypark in Co Galway, while the four-star award went to Harvey’s Point at Lough Eske, Co Donegal. The best three-star hotel was named as Killeen House Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry, while Landline at Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry, was fine dining hotel restaurant of the year.

Conor Halpenny of Square Restaurant in Dundalk, Co Louth, took the award for chef of the year, having previously been named Euro-Toques Ireland Young Chef of the Year in 2017.

Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Award winners 2025

Hospitality hero award

Niall Rochford, Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

Movers and shakers award

Eunice Power, …AndChips, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Best supporter of Irish food and drink producers award

Grow HQ Café and Larder, Waterford

Rural and community awards

Rural destination of the year: Castle Leslie Estate, Glaslough, Co Monaghan

Castle Leslie Estate, Glaslough, Co Monaghan Taste of the waterways: The Left Bank Bistro, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Fine dining

Fine dining restaurant of the year: Allta Dublin

Allta Dublin Fine dining hotel of the year: Landline, Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Landline, Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry Neighbourhood fine dining restaurant of the year: Wine and Brine, Moira, Co Down

Wine and Brine, Moira, Co Down Bijou fine dining restaurant of the year: Stove Bistro, Belfast

Stove Bistro, Belfast Chef of the year: Conor Halpenny, Square Restaurant, Dundalk, Co Louth

Hotel of the year awards

Five-star hotel of the year: Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Estate, Co Galway

Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Estate, Co Galway Four-star hotel of the year: Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal

Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal Three-star hotel of the year: Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry

Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry Business hotel of the year: Johnstown Estate, Enfield, Co Meath

Small stay awards

Country house: Lough Inagh Lodge, Connemara, Co Galway

Lough Inagh Lodge, Connemara, Co Galway Guesthouse: Greenmount Lodge, Dingle, Co Kerry

Greenmount Lodge, Dingle, Co Kerry B&B: The Mill, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

The Mill, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal Hideaway: Ghan House, Carlingford, Co Louth

Casual dining awards

Historic destination: Petronella, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Petronella, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny Cafe-bar: Jacob’s Bar, Baltimore, Co Cork

Jacob’s Bar, Baltimore, Co Cork Smart-casual dining: OAR, Doolin, Co Clare

OAR, Doolin, Co Clare Neighbourhood restaurant: Square Bistro, Lisburn, Co Antrim

Square Bistro, Lisburn, Co Antrim Bakery-cafe: Belle’s Kitchen, Rathmullan, Co Donegal

Speciality hospitality and sustainability awards

Visitor attraction: Ballycroy Visitor Centre and Ginger & Wild Café, Co Mayo

Ballycroy Visitor Centre and Ginger & Wild Café, Co Mayo Innovation award : Kish Fish, Howth, Co Dublin

: Kish Fish, Howth, Co Dublin Sustainability award: Killruddery Estate & The Grain Store, Co Wicklow

Killruddery Estate & The Grain Store, Co Wicklow Seafood restaurant of the year: Caviston’s Seafood Restaurant, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Caviston’s Seafood Restaurant, Glasthule, Co Dublin Seafood chefs of the year: Dan Guerin CUSH and Frédéric Desormeaux, Sea Church & Salty Dog, Co Cork

Dan Guerin CUSH and Frédéric Desormeaux, Sea Church & Salty Dog, Co Cork Global cuisines award: Izz Café, Cork

Memorable moments awards

Happy place award: Café Rua, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Café Rua, Castlebar, Co Mayo Memorable experience award: Gregan’s Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Gregan’s Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare Newcomer of the year: Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, Co Antrim

Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, Co Antrim Gastropub of the Year: The Strand Cahore, Gorey, Co Wexford

The Strand Cahore, Gorey, Co Wexford Traditional pub of the year: The House of McDonnell, Ballycastle, Co Antrim

The House of McDonnell, Ballycastle, Co Antrim Irish craft drinks award: Walled City Brewery, Derry

Walled City Brewery, Derry Wine experience award: Daróg Wine Bar, Galway City

Special Irish hospitality awards

Family-friendly hotel of the year: Lahinch Coast Hotel & Suites, Co Clare

Lahinch Coast Hotel & Suites, Co Clare Pet-friendly destination: Gleesons Roscommon, Co Roscommon

Gleesons Roscommon, Co Roscommon Atmospheric destination: The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Host of the year: Fern Allen, Ballymaloe House, Shanagarry, Co Cork

Fern Allen, Ballymaloe House, Shanagarry, Co Cork Long-haul hero: Fergus & Trish O’Mahony, Mary Ann’s Bar & Restaurant, Castletownshend, Co Cork

Breakfast awards

Hotel: Granville Hotel, Waterford

Granville Hotel, Waterford Country house: Rathmullan House, Co Donegal

Rathmullan House, Co Donegal Cafe: Bowes Foodhall & Café, Durrow, Co Laois

Bowes Foodhall & Café, Durrow, Co Laois Neighbourhood favourite: Cyprus Avenue, Belfast

Cyprus Avenue, Belfast Brunch destination: Greenwich, Cork

Greenwich, Cork Irish bread award: The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry, Co Limerick

Food tourism experience award

St Tola Farmhouse Cheese & Goat Farm, Ennistymon, Co Clare

Producer awards