Let’s celebrate: Nine top restaurants for your next special occasion

51 Cornmarket

51 Cornmarket Street, Cork; 083-0102321, 51cornmarket.ie

David Devereaux and Anne Zagar, 51 Cornmarket, Cork. Photograph: Corinna Hardgrave

Situated on Cork’s historic Cornmarket, David Devereaux and Anne Zagar’s small restaurant has become known in the city for exacting classic cooking executed with local ingredients on a seasonal menu that changes weekly. Start with Anne’s home-made brown bread and burned onion butter, followed by unctuous duck liver parfait with spring Cork asparagus, anchovy and crispy egg followed by monkfish grilled on the bone finished with ‘nduja cream. Joanne Cronin

Bastible

111 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; 01-4737409, bastible.com

Bastible, on Dublin's South Circular Road. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bastible continues to stand proud on Dublin’s Leonard’s Corner, serving its unique Irish take on Nordic-style cuisine. Under owner Barry Fitzgerald and chef Killian Walsh, the clean, crisp cooking is sprinkled with rich notes. Think crab tartlet with fermented sweetcorn and tart grape juice, grilled sika deer with the glossiest port jus or a creamy mushroom custard made with mushrooms grown right across the road. Read our full review here. JC

Campagne

5 The Arches, 5 Gas House Lane, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; 056-7772858, campagne.ie

Campagne in Kilkenny, where Garrett Byrne’s food is rooted in the classics

When most Michelin-starred places are heading for three figures before you’ve ordered a drink, this one still turns out three courses at lunch and early-bird for €50. Garrett Byrne’s food is rooted in the classics – ravioli of hand-dived scallop with fennel butter sauce, pancetta royale of Challans duck with spiced greengage purée, grilled octopus with braised chickpeas, Hereford beef with ox cheek croquette and green peppercorn salsa. Great ingredients, great cooking, great value. Corinna Hardgrave

Everett’s

22 High Street, Waterford; 051-325174, everetts.ie

You don’t expect one of the country’s best set menus to come out of a 15th-century building in Waterford, but Peter Everett cooks with precision and care. Lunch is €38, pre-theatre €41, dinner €55 – for proper dishes like soft-boiled free-range egg with toasted brioche and cheese and onion cream, Wexford scallops with lentils and garlic sausage, and fillet of hake with smoked bacon, cabbage and potato. Eight outdoor seats sit under an awning, with heaters primed for Irish summers. CH

Lignum

Slatefort House, Bullaun, Co Galway; lignum.ie

Lignum's Molly Keane and Danny Africano. Photograph: Tristan Hutchinson

At Lignum, Danny Africano leads a kitchen where every plate passes over kiln-dried birch, ash and oak, threading smoke through some of the country’s most precise cooking, while his wife, Molly Keane, runs front of house. The €145, 10-course tasting menu has included Killary Fjord mussel and sea urchin flan, red mullet and gambero rosso pasta, and wild venison just barely kissed by flame. A €70 five-course lunch runs at weekends. The Michelin star finally landed in 2025 – three years later than it should have. Read our full review here. CH

Ox

1 Oxford Street, Belfast BT1 3LA; +44 28-90314121, oxbelfast.com

Alain Kerloc'h at Ox, Belfast. Photograph: Stephen Davison

Big windows flood Ox with light, but the real draw is Stephen Toman’s cooking – precise, inventive, and rooted in the seasons. Refurbished in 2023, the calm, understated room sets the stage for a kitchen quietly recognised as one of the sharpest on the island. Expect dishes like smoked Ballywalter veal with black garlic, or lobster brightened with broad beans and lemon grass, while Alain Kerloc’h’s smart wine pairings pull it all together. CH

Parrilla

7-9 Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4970122, parrillaranelagh.com

In case the name hasn’t already given the game away, a parrilla grill sits at the heart of this Ranelagh restaurant. From restaurateur Jules Mak and head chef Hector Ochoa, charcoal flavour is infused into as many dishes as possible, from grilled half chicken in arbol and habanero sauce to caramelised pineapple with pickled onion and tangy tajin. The margarita menu is absolutely banging, especially the Verdita. JC

Sister 7 at Fidelity

Fidelity Studio, 79 Queen Street, Dublin 7; 091-637530, fidelitybar.ie

Sister 7 at Fidelity, Smithfield, Dublin. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Fidelity Studio connects to Fidelity Bar through a slick interior door, making it easy to move between beers and bao. Sister 7 – a Big Fan collaboration – serves Chinese-style tapas using Irish produce and ingredients repurposed from Whiplash Beer’s brewing waste. The dumplings and bao are solid, but the “lip sticks” – fried cakes of fermented rice, yam, tofu and celeriac – are the move. Don’t miss the Sichuan-style Irish lamb with cumin, chilli, sesame and curried chickpea popcorn. DJs keep the place buzzing. Read our full review here. CH

The Morrison Room

Carton House, Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co Kildare; 01-5052000, cartonhouse.com

Carton House chef Adam Nevin is modest and immensely talented

Laser sharp classical cooking, intense glossy sauces and innovative flavours all combined this year to land a first Michelin Star for the beautiful Morrison Room. It has been achieved under the leadership of local man Adam Nevin, who learned his craft at spots such as The Hand and Flowers in Buckinghamshire and The Grill at the Dorchester in London. Expect much, much more from this modest, immensely talented chef. Read our full review here. JC