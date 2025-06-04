Casual dining: Irish bistros, cafes and wine bars for a laid-back meal

{…} And Chips

Castle House, The Quay, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; 058-24498, andchips.ie

Eunice Power at her fish and chip shop {…} And Chips, in Dungarvan. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Five years ago Eunice Power opened her upmarket chipper in Dungarvan, setting a new benchmark for fish and chips by the sea. While the menu offers classic fish suppers, fish burgers and even fish tacos, there’s also chicken and beef burgers, plus a fish spice box for those feeling adventurous. The real standout? Eunice’s commitment to local produce, sourcing from a range of fishing boats in Cork and Waterford whenever possible. Corinna Hardgrave

Andhra Bhavan

38 Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1; 01-5321292, andhrabhavan.ie

Andhra Bhavan: The menu runs deep and is built for repeat visits. Photograph: Bryan Meade

Morning starts strong with dosa, idli, vada, peserattu and uttappam, hammered out fast and hot with proper chai. By lunch, it’s birianis, thali platters and mutton fry, all packed with heat, spice and serious firepower. The original on Marlborough Street now has a second branch on Abbey Street – newer, just as sharp. The menu runs deep, from Gobi 65 and lamb Chettinadu to rich fish curry, and is built for repeat visits. CH

Arán

8 Barrack Street, Kilkenny; 056-7756297, arankilkenny.ie

Arán owners Bart Pawlukojc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Bart and Nicole Pawlukojc’s cafe runs an all-day brunch on one side of the street, with world flavours drawn from Poland, the Philippines and beyond, punched up by jars of pickles and ferments lined along the high counter. It swings from sharp, umami-rich plates to comforting classics, backed by natural wines and a sharp seasonal menu. Across the road, their bakery draws steady queues for award-winning sourdough, pastries and coffee. CH

Bar Pez

Unit 3, College Court, Kevin Street Lower, Portobello, Dublin; 01-5670577, barpez.ie

Bar Pez, Dublin: Setting the standard. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin’s wine bar scene has exploded, but Bar Pez – Star Wine List Grand Prix winner – sets the standard. Manager Tommy Vivian runs the floor, while the 300+ list focuses on pet-nats, biodynamics and serious growers. Chris McCann (Volpe Nera) leads the kitchen, with Simone Tamilio (Allta) in rotation. Hake ceviche with rhubarb is cold and clean; boudin noir with Coolea rarebit is rich and exact; and scallop toast with plum chilli jam brings real heat. Open Sunday and Monday nights, it’s where chefs and sommeliers go when they’re off the clock. CH

Bayou

8a MacCurtain Street, Cork; 021-2455740, instagram.com/bayou_cork

Enjoy a little taste of Southern comfort cooking down on Cork’s own Bayou. Located in a gorgeous space on MacCurtain Street, start the day with a breakfast of coke and bourbon glazed ham with biscuits, eggs and fried potatoes. For lunch, try the New Orleans classics of po’boys, muffuletta, jambalaya or gumbo, finished with a powdery sweet beignet. In the words of head chef Joshua Crawford, this is non-fussy food, prepared well. Joanne Cronin

Bearú

52 South Street, New Ross, Co Wexford; 051-420735, bearu.ie

Bearú: Ham hock, melted cheddar and Bearú tomato relish on sour dough. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bearú in New Ross has a new look – a public square and outdoor seating ready for summer – but the kitchen stays tight. Breakfast and lunch run daily, with pastry from Claire Griffin. Dinner is Friday and Saturday only: a three-course a la carte with hand-rolled gnocchi, Kilmore Quay scallops and Wexford strawberries. Three choices per course, built around whatever the boats and farms bring in that week. CH

Feast

24A Bridge Street, Rostrevor, Co Down; instagram.com/__feast

Feast, Rostrevor: Asparagus, hazelnut, wild garlic, Coolea cheese and date balsamic

Don’t be deceived by the apparent simplicity of Feast, the little village restaurant from Melissa McCabe, a former contestant on the Great British Menu, and Roisin McCaffrey. The devil is in the details, from the sleek ceramic coffee cups on wooden coasters to some truly innovative flavour combinations. Try the breakfast sausage roll with peanut butter and chilli jam, toasted sandwiches that pack a punch or an elegant creamy chowder. Feast is just as charming as Rostrevor itself. JC

Ichigo Ichie

5 Fenns Quay, Cork; 021-4279997, ichigoichie.ie

Always buzzing, Takashi Miyazaki‘s bistro and natural wine bar is the place to go for casual Japanese food. The Michelin star has been handed back, but it’s been replaced by fun and a whole lot of hand-pulled noodles. The creativity has never been higher, with plates such as grilled aubergine with red yuzu miso and chicken or udon noodles with white curry topped with creamy potato foam. JC

Izz Cafe

14 Georges Quay, Cork; 085-1495625, izz.ie

Izz, a superb Palestinian cafe in Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Pillowy flatbreads, creamy hummus and smoky babaganoush are always a good bet at Izz, Alkarajeh and Eman Abu Rabi‘s superb Palestinian cafe. Fill up with manaeesh, a traditional topped flatbread, or swoon over the rich, showstopping magloubeh, a mix of rice, chicken and vegetable served upside down from the pot. Finish with flaky warbat filled with rose water cream and make sure to look out for their first cookbook, Jibrin, this summer. JC

Kai

22 Sea Road, Galway; 091-526003, kairestaurant.com

Kai owner and chef Jess Murphy. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Jess and Dave Murphy opened their Galway restaurant in 2011, keeping it casual by day with a revolving lunch menu and shifting to a tighter, more serious dinner service at night. Dishes run to Connemara crab with kohlrabi and roe, lamb with asparagus, and agnolotti del plin stuffed with Connemara surf clams. Their Michelin Green Star reflects a serious commitment to local sourcing and sustainability, built around the circular economy rather than lip service. CH

M&L Szechuan Chinese

Cathedral Street, Dublin 1; 01-8748038, mlchineserestaurant.com

M&L Chinese restaurant: Go with a gang – you’ll want to hit the menu properly

Still one of the best-loved Chinese restaurants in Dublin, this Sichuan stalwart just off O’Connell Street draws Chinese diners first, and everyone else second. Fresh dumplings, green beans with garlic and chilli, glossy aubergine, and deep-fried sea bass show a kitchen that has never lost its edge. Go with a gang – you’ll want to hit the menu properly – and there’s a private room upstairs if you need it. BYOB with €7 corkage keeps the tables packed. CH

Nádúr Deli

Nano Nagle Place, Douglas Street, Cork; 021-4322107, gooddaydeli.ie

The little sibling to Good Day Deli, Nádúr occupies a charming small 18th-century building, with seating indoors and outdoors. The ethos here is sustainable plates, coffees and natural wines which celebrate the connection between the food and the natural world. Try Gort na Náin asparagus with burette on sourdough, Goatsbridge smoked trout smørrebrød or the chipotle béchamel and Hegarty’s cheddar toastie. JC

Savoir Fare

Bridge Street, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-60095, instagram.com/savoir_fare/

Seasonal pâté en croûte, Savoir Fare, Westport. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

Alain Morice runs a 20-seat deli, daytime bistro and wine bar, mixing French technique with Irish produce. The small menu changes weekly, with pâté en croûte – pork, fig and herbs wrapped in pastry – as a regular feature. Galway snails come drenched in garlic butter. Roast chicken with Dauphinoise is straightforward and serious. Desserts are made in-house by Morice’s sister, keeping it all tight and in the family. CH

Square

6 Market Square, Dundalk, Co Louth; 042-9337969, squarerestaurant.ie

Chef Conor Halpenny, Square restaurant, Dundalk

Conor Halpenny cooks with confidence and a sense of fun. Home-made crisps buried under a flurry of cheese, a warm Coolea biscuit with whipped ricotta and walnuts, and lamb mince on toast with cucumber and mint set things off fast. The Square “KFC” and trofie pasta with courgette and Boyne Valley Bán cheese keep the mood lively. Bigger plates follow – slow roast lamb, sirloin steak, monkfish with pickled mussels – backed by a tight, thoughtful wine list. CH

Saint Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork; 083-0168652, saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

Saint Franics Provisions, Kinsale. Plates packed with flavours that are bigger than the cosy little room. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

St Francis Provisions shines all year around, but with summer on the way, everything truly bursts into life in Kinsale. Chef Rebeca Recarey Sanchez’s plates are deceptive, packed with flavours that are bigger than the cosy little room. Grilled ox tongue, cod with confit peppers or salty gildas, everything is magical, especially when paired with one of their excellent pet nat wines. JC

The Lifeboat Inn

The Lifeboat Inn, Main Street, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork; 085-8696463, lifeboatinn.ie

The Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry. Sharp, unfussy food, with a focus on locally landed seafood in summer

David O’Halloran and Martin Buckley – better known as “the lads from The Lifeboat” – bought their Courtmacsherry pub in 2017 and became a low-key TikTok sensation documenting the renovation. Now Martin’s cooking videos are getting a following too. The food is sharp but unfussy, with a focus on locally landed fish and seafood through the summer. Prime tables sit across the road with views over the river Arigideen. CH