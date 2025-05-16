P Dan's bar and BigStyle Lodge, Killadoon near Louisburgh, Co Mayo, which is to host the Misunderstood Heron food truck this summer

With the sun splitting the stones, it’s a good news day for food truck Misunderstood Heron as it finds a new place to nest.

The award-winning food truck, which was named one of the world’s 10 coolest food trucks by the Lonely Planet travel guides six years ago, had recently announced its closure at its site outside Leenane, Co Galway.

But just three weeks after the sudden announcement it is back in business following a link-up with BigStyle Lodge at P Dan’s, a landmark location near Louisburgh at Killadoon in south Co Mayo.

The food truck has been parked up for now as husband-and-wife team Reinaldo Seco and Kim Young, who opened the business in April 2017, take their menu indoors to run the food offering at P Dan’s bar.

READ MORE

They will continue to serve up some signature dishes, such as their smoky chilli Killary Fjord mussels a la cholita as well as fresh takes on bar fare such as bavette steak with chimmi churri.

By heading indoors and operating out of a purpose-built property, the Heron avoids the planning issues it ran into at its Leenane location. It can now offer creature comforts, including toilets, to its clientele.

Pub grub will be a new departure for the couple – a mix of small plates and big plates with side dishes, Kim explains.

“We’re taking over the kitchen and running it for three months. We’re inching in slowly. It will be waited seats, table service and stuff we really like. We’re going to have a little section of the bar to serve Cloud Picker coffee.”

The collaboration is being run out of P Dan’s, Kris Goodbody says. Several years ago, he and business partner Ben McDonald, both Dubliners, started a kitesurfing school in the capital and organised surfing breaks in the west.

Misunderstood Heron's food truck in its former location beside Killary Fjord, Leenane

Since 2019, through BigStyle, they have offered all-inclusive adventure sport trips with accommodation in the rooms above the pub, after owners Bernie and Paraic Dan O’Malley approached them to take over the premises, then called Ocean Lodge. They changed the name to P Dan’s the same year.

In Goodbody’s words, what they offer is “a tropical surf destination built for the northwest with a firepit outside and a turf-burning stove inside”.

They also run yoga classes and operate the Big Dipper sauna, plunge pool and hot tub on the site, which has spectacular views over Cross Beach and Cross lake.

It means you can come for a surf class and stay for the food and drink, or even make a weekend of it, all on the Wild Atlantic Way overlooking one of its best beauty spots.

Big Dipper Sauna and Hot Tub beside P Dan's bar Louisburgh, which is to host the Misunderstood Heron food truck

This three-way thinking, bringing local talent, together makes Killadoon a destination in its own right.

[ Jess Murphy: ‘Everybody’s equal in my kitchen – whether you wash dishes or cook on an open fire grill’Opens in new window ]

“We’ve worked really well with BigStyle,” Bernie says. “You have a local bar vibe, surfing, hill walking and organic food. They’re not afraid to push the boat out and have really interesting options.”

Menu prices are still being finalised, but Kim expects dishes to range from €10 to €28.

From next week Misunderstood Heron will serve food from 1pm to 8pm, five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday.

pdans.ie; bigstyle.ie; misunderstoodheron.com