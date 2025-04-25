‘Bloodied but not bowed’: Connemara’s Misunderstood Heron food truck announces sudden closure

The Misunderstood Heron food truck, operating at Killary Fjord in Connemara, Co Galway, posted on social media on Thursday night that it would be closing this weekend.

Award-winning food truck Misunderstood Heron, based near Leenane, Co Galway, has announced its sudden closure, citing a planning decision by Galway County Council for the move after eight years in business.

“Join us for the last weekend of the heron! After eight years of blood, sweat, and tears of building up what’s now the misunderstood heron, we find ourselves shot down by the @galwaycountycouncil planning department,” said the notice.

“Bloodied but not bowed, we will continue to build our catering, events, and pop-ups (More on this next week). Goodbye to eight jobs, let’s make it a weekend to remember.”

In response to the food truck’s online statement, a spokeswoman for Galway County Council said a planning enforcement investigation was carried out last year “following receipt of a complaint alleging unauthorised activity and development at the location commonly known as the ‘Misunderstood Heron cafe’ at Killary Fjord in Connemara.

“The result of [the investigation] involved the cessation of the operation and the removal of the unlawful temporary food outlet structure. In recent weeks, however, this unauthorised structure has been repositioned and the unauthorised activity recommenced in or around the same location.”

The spokeswoman added that the council has “had ongoing engagement with the operator of the cafe and has made numerous requests to those responsible that efforts would be made to regularise the planning issues at this site”.

Husband-and-wife duo Reinaldo Seco and Kim Young opened Misunderstood Heron in April 2017.

Reinaldo Seco and Kim Young at Misunderstood Heron in 2022. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Asked to comment on the council’s statement, Ms Young said: “We take issue with aspects of Galway County Council’s statement. However, on the advice of our legal counsel, we will not be making any further comment at this time while the situation remains ongoing.”

The seasonal food shack is known not only for its scenic setting but also for its daily-changing menu and use of local ingredients.

The Lonely Planet travel guide named it among the world’s 10 coolest food trucks in 2019, featuring Misunderstood Heron in its book, Around the World in 80 Food Trucks.

The same year, the outlet won Georgina Campbell’s inaugural street food of the year award. In 2024, Young and Seco’s business was named food truck of the year by the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The closure announcement received hundreds of comments in response, including messages of support from fellow food business owners and industry members who are calling on the council to reconsider the case.

Chef and restaurateur JP McMahon wrote: “How can we be a food destination if city and county don’t allow food to thrive?”

Chef Donal Skehan wrote: “So disappointed to hear that ... I hope for the sake of locals and the many tourists who have this on their list, @galwaycountycouncil turn this ridiculous decision on its head.”

The Misunderstood Heron in Connemara overlooking Kilary Fjord on the Wild Atlantic Way, photographed in 2017. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Others who offered support in the wake of the imminent closure include chefs Neven Maguire and Jess Murphy, and influencer Rozanna Purcell.