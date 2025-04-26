Mark Moriarty: Speedy dishes to celebrate seafood season

We are entering the prime period for buying and cooking fish in Ireland, so this week’s focus is on simple fish dishes to complement summer menus. As the weather improves, more boats are fishing in Irish waters. The increase in supply brings prices down in comparison to the darker winter months and also leads to better quality fish being landed. Most importantly, we have Irish fish to choose from.

To encourage people to add more fish to our weekly menu, I’m cooking unapologetically basic fare this week. There are a few touches, however, that will push these dishes from good eating to great eating.

First up: classic fish and chips with crushed peas. We are using beautiful fresh cod in this case, but the same method will apply for hake, haddock or even brown pollock if you can source it.

Pollock is growing in popularity of late due to its prevalence in Irish waters. Anyone who has spent time fishing around Ireland will be familiar with it as the sidekick to mackerel for species that will take the trusty coloured feather bait. While it doesn’t compare with richer cousins such as cod when it comes to flavour, it is perfect for battering and frying and will save you some pennies.

READ MORE

Air frying the chips after a blanching session will produce chipper-worthy results, while the addition of baking powder to the batter offers up the signature bubbles that turn glass-like crisp when fried. I’ve also made a simple citrusy seasoning using dried lime leaves which you can source in most supermarkets. This adds a little restaurant touch which works wonderfully with the peas.

Roasted salmon with pesto-dressed vegetables. Photograph: Harry Weir

The second recipe is a perfect speedy lunch or light dinner for a warmer day. Pay attention to the key steps for cooking salmon on point. The skin should be crispy, and the centre of the fish just warmed through, especially when sourcing a quality piece of salmon fillet. Adding the salt ahead of time will draw out excess moisture, while cooking it only on the skin side will make sure it stays crisp throughout.

Homemade fish and chips with citrus seasoning and crushed peas Mark Moriarty. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

I’ve added a very simple pesto recipe which can be made in bulk in advance and used for a variety of dishes. It’s a great dressing for jazzing up seasonal vegetables and equally delicious folded through pasta or for dipping bread. Fancy food doesn’t always have to be complicated, as this recipe proves.

Recipe: Homemade fish and chips with citrus seasoning and crushed peas

Recipe: Roasted salmon with pesto-dressed vegetables