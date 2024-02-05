Michelin Guide 2024: Three new Irish one-star awards expected to be announced

And we’re off ... the countdown to the start of the awards ceremony has commenced. Still no word on who is hosting or what format the ceremony will take, but Michelin do like to keep everyone guessing. Best of luck to all the Irish restaurants there this evening.

Chef patron Vincent Crepel in the kitchen at Terre restaurant at the Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork. Photographs: Barry Murphy.

Just how much does a Michelin star, or stars, meal cost in Ireland? It is a pertinent question in these financially challenging times. Lunch at Campagne in Kilkenny city will set you back €48, and a three-course dinner there is €78. You will be asked to hand over €156 for the 24-serving tasting menu at Aniar in Galway city, while punchiest of the lot at one star level is Terre in Castlemartyr, Co Cork, where the evening tasting menu currently comes in at €180.

At two star level, the prices escalate. Dining in style at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin 2 will cost €260 a head for an eight-course tasting menu, before drinks. The three-course lunch at Chapter One is a relative bargain at €85 – which might explain why reservations are as scarce as the proverbial hen’s teeth. (* prices according to last published on websites).

As the cocktails flow and the canapes are passed at the welcome reception in Manchester, there will be a few representatives missing from the Irish contingent. The trailblazing two-star Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons, under the steering of Jordan Bailey, called it a day weeks after publication of the 2023 guide last March. The closure last month of Eipic in Belfast and the reinvention of Ichigo Ichie in Cork as a Japanese bistro and natural wine bar, has depleted the Irish tally of one stars, but Takashi Miyazaki bounced straight in with a Bib Gourmand last week for his new take on budget-friendly dining at Ichigo Ichie. There were 20 new Bibs announced, six of them in Ireland, and you can read about it here: Michelin Guide awards five new Bibs Gourmands to restaurants in Dublin, Cork and Kerry – The Irish Times

The one to watch? Will this be the year for Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen to make it to three stars. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

The big question that has been on everyone’s lips in the days leading up to tonight’s ceremony is: “Will this be the year we finally get a three-star restaurant in Ireland?” The popular choice of front runner this year, and last year too, is Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen. Reviewing the restaurant in 2021, Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave said: “This is the best restaurant in Ireland. It’s world class”. Awarding her lunch a 10/10 score, she described it as “perfection at its most exquisite”.

Before ceremony gets underway, let’s take a look what the Michelin inspectors thought of Ireland’s star studded restaurants last year. Here is the full list from the 2023 edition: Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland, 2023: The complete guide – The Irish Times

Sitting pretty? Will it be good news this evening for the co-owners of D'Olier Street restaurant in Dublin 2, which is rumoured to be in the running for a star. L-R; Anthony Smith, James Moore and Jane Frye. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

As the cocktails and canapes circulate at the welcome reception in Manchester, there will be some new faces among the guests, with a healthy number of new one stars expected to be revealed this evening. Those chefs will have received a very welcome telephone call in recent weeks, giving them the good news and swearing them to secrecy. But, as usual, the rumour mill has been whirring, and the word on the street is that there could be three new one stars for Ireland this evening. The smart money is on D’Olier Street in Dublin, Homestead Cottage in Doolin, Co Clare and The Bishop’s Buttery at the Cashel Palace hotel in Co Tipperary. Place your bets now.

First, let’s take a look at Michelin’s 50-year history in Ireland, starting with the award of its first stars here in 1974, in this Irish Times Magazine feature: Michelin stars: The power to make or break careers, businesses – and lives – The Irish Times

Good evening and welcome to The Irish Times live story on the 2024 Michelin Guide UK & Ireland awards. The ceremony is being held in the Midland Grand hotel in Manchester and is expected to kick off at 6pm and conclude an hour later. Stick with us as we reveal the winners (and hopefully no losers) as the evening progresses.