Michelin Guide awards five new Bibs Gourmands to Irish restaurants in Dublin, Cork and Kerry

Michelin has named six Irish restaurants recipients of Bib Gourmand status in the 2024 edition of the UK and Ireland Guide – including five new awards and one regain.

Just 20 new Bibs were announced across Ireland and the UK, and of that number three are in Dublin, one in Cork City, one in Dingle, Co Kerry and one in Belfast. “It’s been a brilliant year for the Republic of Ireland, with five restaurants newly recognised with a Bib Gourmand. Three of these are in Dublin, adding to the city’s already appealing dining scene,” the guide said. In addition to the five new Bibs, Home restaurant in Belfast has regained the award.

“Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – this distinction highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking,” according to the media company.

Ichigo Ichie in Cork City, which previously held a Michelin star for its kappou-style fine dining, relaunched as a more casual bistro and natural wine bar earlier this month and has made a rapid entry into the guide in this category. “Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine is offering well-prepared Japanese dishes. A new incarnation of the original Ichigo Ichie, this is a more relaxed and accessibly priced restaurant that comes with the bustle of contented diners.”

READ MORE

Takashi Miyazaki, owner of the restaurant, said that he was taken aback by the rapid recognition for his new concept, which opened its doors in the same premises on Fenns Quay as its predecessor, just three weeks ago. “It was a surprise, almost a shock,” he said.

[ Is fine dining dead? What we’ll be eating and where in 2024 ]

In Dublin, three restaurants have been awarded Bibs. Spanish restaurant La Gordita, on Montague Street in Dublin 2, is described as a “lively spot with authentic cooking”. Amy Austin on Drury Street in Dublin 2 earns a Bib for a menu “where the dishes take cues from all over the world and are accompanied by free-flowing wine on tap.” In Rathmines, Lottie’s is described in the guide as “a buzzing neighbourhood brasserie serving unfussy dishes packed with flavour.”

Reviewing Lottie’s in Rathmines, which is in the joint ownership of Domini Kemp, and Brian Montague of the Winding Stair restaurant group, Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave described it as “pretty much everything you would want in a neighbourhood restaurant.” Amy Austin, which is located at the entrance to the Drury Street car park, is owned by Dublin restaurateur John Farrell and has been open since 2020. La Gordita is the second Spanish restaurant from Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera.

Solas Tapas puts Dingle, Co Kerry on the Michelin Bib Gourmand map. “On the west coast, make sure to visit the charming town of Dingle, not least to sample the delicious tapas at Solas. Spanish flavours mingle with Irish produce in dishes that have been given a fresh spin without losing their identity.” The restaurant is owned by Nicky Foley and Ann Connell an serves what it describes as “small to medium Plates, with no set dinner format, allowing you to choose your dishes in the order that suits you.”

In Belfast, Home restaurant regains its Bib Gourmand, “thanks to a new chef and some terrific produce. The extensive menus include a host of delicious dishes at an attractive price, accompanied by friendly service and a welcoming feel.”

The Michelin Guide UK & Ireland awards ceremony takes place in Manchester next Monday, at which the restaurants being awarded stars in the 2024 guide, which is published digitally, will be announced.

“It is a joy to see 20 restaurants newly awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in the 2024 edition of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland. These are establishments that deserve recognition for their continued commitment to offering affordable, delicious cooking. The generosity and value for money they offer is wonderful to see during these challenging economic times,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the guide