Try this fruity twist on curry and chips

Perhaps surprisingly, sweet potato fries don’t actually require any oil when cooking. We’re used to dousing the humble potato in all sorts of oils or duck fat, and beef dripping makes the best chips. However, sweet potatoes are different. They are better dry-roasted in the oven or in an air fryer for a crisp exterior. Then you can toss them in a little melted butter and seasoning if you do want that glistening exterior.

I’ve seen recipes that toss sweet potatoes in cornflour to get a fluffy exterior, and that does work, like the sweet potatoes you get in restaurants, but I wanted to make these as pure as possible.

Sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of dietary fibre and beta-carotene. The purple variety is rich in antioxidants. To maximise the benefits, just give the potatoes a good scrub and there’s no need to peel them. I sourced purple sweet potatoes from Green Earth Organics in Galway, but have also spotted them in some larger supermarkets. The sweetness of the potatoes works well with the spices in this recipe.

The curry sauce can be served warm or at room temperature, similar to a ketchup, and will keep in the fridge for a few days. This recipe is a fruity and delicious twist on the regular curry and chips. It’s jam-packed with flavour and the curry sauce is very versatile. This is one to save for those summer barbecues as it’s very good with flame-grilled chicken.

Recipe: Sweet potato fries with mango curry dipping sauce

Lilly’s kitchen tips