Great restaurants for quality casual dining in Ireland

A Fianco

Unit 6, Norseman Court, Manor Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7; 01-4452691, afianco.ie

A beautiful marble countertop brings a real touch of Italian chic to Stoneybatter’s own “vineria” Owner Robert Mungo hails from Calabria, a sun-soaked region right at Italy’s southern tip, and A Fianco is a glorious representation. Try the sardella di Crucoli (aka caviar of the poor) or rabbit stuffed with Calabrian sausage. The wine list is entirely Italian and if you describe what you want they’ll have something to suit. JC

Bigfan

16 Aungier Street, Dublin 2; 01-5388886, bigfan.ie

Chef and co-owner Alex Zhang draws on his education in classic Chinese cooking to craft the fun and creative menu at Bigfan. Along with co-owner Robert Hayes and a team powered, it seems, solely by positivity, this ever-popular spot is open seven days a week and is famous for snowflake jiaozi, stuffed bao buns and grilled corn ribs. Look out for the updated bar area and drinks menu. JC

The ever-popular Bigfan on Dublin's Aungier Street is open seven days a week

Blackrock Cottage

Blackrock House, Salthill Promenade, Galway; 085-7826323, blackrockcottage.ie

Expect to queue when it comes to breakfast and lunch in this popular casual restaurant on the promenade in Salthill but, if you prefer, you can book in advance for dinner. Martin O’Donnell uses top-quality local producers for a menu that has broad appeal, ranging from chowder and excellent burgers to roast lamb rump and Korean poke bowls. CH

Blackrock Cottage in Salthill – expect to queue for breakfast and lunch. Photograph: Julia Dunin

Da Mirco

4 Bridge Street, Cork; 021-2419480, damirco.ie

Owner Mirco Fondrini brings a taste of his native Lombardy to his cosy osteria, where all the pastas and sauces are made in-house. This is warming Italian food, guaranteed to stick to your ribs, ranging from braised beef cheek slow-cooked with Nebbiolo to risotto cooked in prawn bisque, dressed with prawn tartare and creamy stracciatella (Who said seafood and cheese don’t mix?). Ingredients are sourced from Valtellina in Italy and Ireland. JC

Éan

Jorge Ballester, formerly sous chef at Loam, is now heading up the kitchen at Éan, continuing with the smart menu that extends from pastries and Turkish eggs at breakfast to sharing plates in the evening, with cod’s roe on milk bread, oysters, squid toast and larger dishes such as cod pil pil and grilled bavette with seaweed relish. Prices on the wine list range from €32 to €75, with 10 options by the glass. CH

Galway's Éan, where Jorge Ballester is now heading up the team. Photograph: Julia Dunin

Fayrouz

117 Cork Street, Dublin 8; 01-5560404, fayrouzrestaurant.com

The incredibly creamy hummus, brightly jewelled fattoush salad and perfect halloumi fries at Fayrouz are indicators that this little Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant is a cut above. Customer favourites such as the mixed grill or vegetarian meze are all cooked over charcoal and there are plans to expand the menu with new items. Fayrouz offers a range of non-alcoholic drinks and invites customers to BYOB, free of charge. JC

Simay Kurnali of Fayrouz, a Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant that's a cut above. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Frae

93 High Street, Holywood, Co Down; OO44 28-95788143, fraedining.com

Shaun Tinman’s sharp cooking has contributed to making Holywood a food destination in its own right. Whether you’re sitting in the sleek downstairs or warm upstairs diningroom, this seasonal and creative food delivers. The Coolea and ham hock jambons are a chef’s twist on the petrol-station favourite, while the fried potatoes with caramelised garlic will cause fights. There’s an excellent, short wine list, leaning very much to natural wines. JC

Frae, where Shaun Tinman’s cooking has helped make Holywood a food destination

Gursha

7a Poolbeg Street, Dublin 2; Gursha.ie

At Gursha, which was set up as a supper club, you book and pay in advance for the €28.50 tasting menu cooked by Ethiopian native Yagerenesh Tadesse, who everyone calls Mamay. Slow-cooked dishes flavoured with onions, chillies and berbere spice are mostly vegetarian, and are served family style on a large platter with injera, the delicious fermented bread made from teff. CH

Nóinín

This smart little restaurant is walk-in by day but at the weekends, when a short dinner menu features, it is possible to book – which you should do, as we saw countless people being turned away when we visited recently. It’s a two-course menu, featuring four mains and three desserts. As you would expect from Sinéad Moclair, who is an ex-Fumbally cafe chef, the dishes such as pollock tempura and lamb moussaka are wholesome and filled with flavour. CH

Sineád and Maeve Moclair at their restaurant Nóinín in Kilkenny

Note

26 Fenian Street, Dublin 2; 01-2447344, notedublin.com

Recently Note has collaborated with overseas restaurants to host takeover nights. This innovation, along with Essa Fakhry’s cooking, keeps Note at the forefront of restaurants to watch. The menu changes weekly but expect dishes like smoked eel with coco bean and horseradish, rolled chicken with girolles and tarragon or crispy pig’s head with pickles and anchovy. The last Sunday of each month sees a fixed-price lunch menu. JC

The menu at Note changes weekly but expect dishes like smoked eel with coco bean and horseradish, and rolled chicken with girolles and tarragon. Photograph: John Ohle/The Irish Times

Pickle

43 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2; 01-5557755, picklerestaurant.com

Pickle can be a dangerous place for those of us who are gluttons at heart, seduced by the wonderful spicing of chef Sunil Ghai. Try dishes such as the incredibly creamy dal Bukhara (36 hours slow cooked black lentils), or the minced goat curry served with fluffy Goan pao bread. Restaurant manager Benny Jacob oversees all with charm. JC

Pickle on Camden Street – a dangerous place if you like your food. Photo: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Saint Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork; 083-0168652, saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

It may be small but Saint Francis Provisions continues to wow guests with its unique style of Mediterranean-influenced seasonal dishes. The use of many local suppliers means a meal here is a trip around Cork county, with a twist. Think fried aubergines with award-winning Macroom buffalo ricotta and honey, or sharing bavette with charred green leek sauce. The recent awarding of a Michelin Bib Gourmand was simply the cherry on top for owner Rebecca Nealon. JC

Saint Franics Provisions in Kinsale continues to wow guests. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Shouk

40 Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9; 01-5322114, shouk.ie

When a restaurant offers multiple types of hummus you can be confident you’re in a spot that knows its Middle Eastern food. Whether it’s topped with mushrooms or spiced shawarma, each is delicious, as are the schnitzel or cauliflower pittas. Cabbage comes baked from the wood-fired oven, topped with tahini, medjool dates, cashews and jewel-bright pomegranate seeds. In short, it’s a riotous celebration of flavours and vegetables. JC