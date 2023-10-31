Carol’s Stock Market beef bone broth review: Good enough to drink straight from the packet

Broths and stocks from Carol's Stock Market. It is widely available in supermarkets and online from carolsstockmarket.com.

What is it?

Carol’s Stock Market beef bone broth (€5.50/500ml).

What’s good about it?

“Bone broth is nature’s Botox and max strength multivitamin,” says Carol Banahan, who was an equity trader for 25 years in Toronto and Vancouver before swapping stocks and shares for just stocks. There is about 9g of collagen in each resealable pouch of the beef broth, which, like the rest of the range, is made in Banahan’s production unit in Derry.

What’s in it?

Just beef bones, from grass-fed cattle, along with water, carrots, onions, leeks, organic cider vinegar, bay leaves and sea salt.

How do I use it?

The broth is tasty enough to drink straight from the pack, heated up, but I prefer to use it in soups, stews and rice dishes, where a lighter bouillon is required. The beef stock, which has a deeper flavour, is made with roasted bones and has more umami than the beef broth with the addition of tomato paste.

Where can I get it?

It is widely available in supermarkets and online from carolsstockmarket.com. Banahan also produces beef and chicken stock and broth for the Dunnes Stores Simply Better label.

Anything else?

This is one of seven broths and stocks in Banahan’s range. There is also a beef stock, along with free-range chicken stock; vegetable stock; cottage bone broth with chicken, pork and turkey; turkey bone broth and mushroom broth, which is vegan.

