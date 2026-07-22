Temperatures to hit 24 degrees on Wednesday but some light rain to fall in spots

A national hosepipe ban is to come into effect from Friday for all the whole of the State. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Sunny spells will become more widespread on Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures reaching 24 degrees in some places.

There will be a cloudy start to Wednesday with a few spots of light rain or drizzle expected throughout the day, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be cooler in the north and northwest, with light, northerly breezes.

Wednesday night is expected to be dry for most part of the country, with clear spells, though it’ll be cloudier in the north and northwest with some patchy, light rain.

The forecast comes after weeks of high temperatures and very little rain across the country.

A national hosepipe ban is to come into effect from Friday for all the whole of the State.

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A water-conservation order introduced last week is currently only in operation in the Greater Dublin Area, parts of Kildare, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and south Tipperary.

The hosepipe ban comes into force from a minute past midnight on Friday morning and will last until August 26th.

It means householders will not be able to water their gardens or wash their cars with a hosepipe. Filling up or maintaining a domestic swimming pool will also not be permitted. The use of water in hand-held containers is allowed.

Thursday’s forecast is similar with a cloudy start and some light rain or drizzle in the morning, sunny spells in the afternoon, and highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 24 degrees. It will be warmest in the south and coolest in the northwest.

The weather is expected to turn more changeable at the weekend.

Friday will be another day of cloud and light rain or drizzle, Met Éireann said, but the weather is expected to turn more changeable at the weekend, with a “more unsettled day” forecast on Saturday, with frequent outbreaks of rain.

Current indications are for changeable conditions to persist with further rain and showers expected, though there will be some sunny spells in the south and east, Met Éireann said.