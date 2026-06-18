Met Éireann forecasts widespread rain and showers during unsettled weekend

Dublin in the rain: Rain is forecast for most parts of Ireland on Thursday morning. It will turn heavy in places before becoming patchier in the afternoon, with further heavy outbreaks later. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Unsettled weather, including widespread rain and showers at times, is expected this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to mostly remain in the high teens throughout the weekend, before climbing into the 20s on Monday, Met Éireann said.

Rain is forecast for most areas on Thursday morning; it will turn “heavy in places”, before becoming patchier throughout the afternoon. However, some further heavy outbreaks will develop again on Thursday evening.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are expected on Thursday.

Friday is expected to start off wet with “rain in all areas”, Met Éireann said. This will gradually clear eastward throughout the late morning and afternoon, although it will linger in the east for much of the day.

Showers are expected to follow from the west, some of which might be heavy, amid highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Further outbreaks of showery rain are expected on Friday night, which will clear to the east and north overnight.

Conditions are set to improve on Saturday, which will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells and “just the chance of an odd light shower”, the forecaster said.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast.

Wet conditions are expected to return on Sunday, when cloud, rain and drizzle will move northwards, though rainfall will mainly affect western coastal counties.

It will be drier further east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are forecast, though it will be warmest in the south.

Monday is set to be wet and warm, with showers or longer spells of rain expected to extend eastward to “all areas”. This rain could be heavy at times, while highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees are expected.

Conditions are to turn cooler but brighter on Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered showers mainly over the northern half of the country.

Highs of between 15 and 19 degrees are forecast.

Unsettled conditions are likely to continue throughout the latter half of next week, current indications suggest, with rain or showers and temperatures in the mid to high teens.