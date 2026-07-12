Israeli attacks kill six in Gaza Strip, including girl (9), officials say

Palestinian Civil Defense personnel extinguish a fire in a destroyed area following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza City, on Sunday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Israeli attacks killed at least six people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a 9-year-old girl, Palestinian health ​officials said, as mediators held more talks to safeguard the US-brokered ceasefire.

Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military said it was ​not aware of the incident.

An air strike at a metal foundry in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood killed four people. Witnesses said the ⁠site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

The Israeli military said it had struck Hamas militants operating inside ‌a ‌weapons ​production facility, in what it described as a violation of the ceasefire by the Islamist faction.

Separately, the military said that since Thursday its forces had killed at least ⁠two Hamas fighters in northern Gaza ​who were planning attacks on its troops.

Later on Sunday, ​an Israeli strike at a tent encampment in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south, killed ‌at least one person and wounded several others, ​including children, medics said.

Israel’s military did not immediately comment.

The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between ⁠Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the ⁠enclave, but it has ​failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of US president Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, adding that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Hamas says Israel’s ‌violations of the ceasefire ⁠are a key obstacle to implementing the second phase of Trump’s plan.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced several times, now live on a ‌tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during ​their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7th, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. ​The Gaza health ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then.

Israel's prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

Meanwhile, Israel is set to ‌hold a national election on October 27th, according to prime ‌minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition, its first since Hamas’ 2023 attack and the ​wars that ensued in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

The precise ballot date had been unclear since the Israeli parliament ​voted in May to disband, raising the possibility the election could ⁠be held early.

However, coalition head Ofir Katz ‌told ‌a ​parliamentary committee on Sunday that the original October 27th date set by ⁠law would be kept.

Successive ​surveys have suggested Netanyahu’s ​coalition of nationalist and religious parties would lose ‌the ballot, though his political rivals ​still have no clear path to power ⁠and the political landscape ⁠may ​still shift.

Less than a year after a 2022 political comeback at the head of Israel’s most right-wing government to date, Netanyahu’s security credentials were left in tatters by Hamas’ 2023 attack.

Polls ‌show many are ⁠unhappy with Netanyahu over the outcome of the Iran war.

It is rare for governments ‌in Israel to complete a full four-year term. – Reuters