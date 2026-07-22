Cabinet to consider law to fine people who use disposable barbecues in national parks

Rangers would be able to issue on-the-spot fines to people who use disposable barbecues in national parks, under the Republic’s first landmark law for those parks.

Though it has been almost 100 years since the State’s first national park was created in Killarney, there is no overall legislation to govern and legally define the eight national parks.

A new proposal being brought to Cabinet on Wednesday comes after a wildfire, suspected to have been caused by a disposable barbecue, burned through 20 hectares of Killarney National Park.

The use of disposable barbecues in national parks was already prohibited, but park rangers did not have any powers of enforcement.

A new National Parks Act, which is being considered by Ministers, would include a provision to establish bylaws for national parks. It would create the power to issue on-the-spot fines for a range of prohibited activities, including the use of disposable barbecues. The proposed legislation is being brought to Cabinet by Minister for Housing James Browne, on behalf of Minister of State for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan.

Browne is also bringing several other proposals to Cabinet, including a new Local Democracy Taskforce Report which recommends giving greater powers to local councillors and creating municipal councils, with enhanced budgeting and decision-making powers, in every local authority.

He is also bringing forward proposed legislation to expand the powers of the Land Development Agency (LDA), the State’s affordable housing delivery body. Under the proposal, the LDA would be allowed to deliver more homes for private sale at full market prices in Dublin and Cork. The LDA would also be able to operate in areas with populations over 10,000 instead of the current limit of 30,000 and it would have greater compulsory purchase order powers.

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Meanwhile, more than 2,400 social homes, which are understood to be affected by defective concrete blocks, could finally be remedied under a new scheme which will allow local authorities to repair damage to their stock of council houses.

This strategy would be similar to the existing defective concrete blocks scheme for private homes. Eligibility, grant rates and maximum allowable grant per dwelling remediated under the social housing scheme will be the same as in the private scheme.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien will also bring a memo to the Government for a new scheme that would reimburse the cost of adapting vehicles for people with disabilities. The new Vehicle Adaptation Scheme would be open to anyone who needs assistance entering, exiting or operating a vehicle and it will not be means-tested. Applications will open from the first quarter of next year.