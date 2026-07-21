Man (30s) to appear in court charged in connection with Tramore church incident

Gardaí at the scene of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tramore, Co Waterford, on Tuesday. Photograph: Patrick Browne

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with a serious assault at a church in Tramore, Co Waterford, on Tuesday.

He is due to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court on Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in the incident which occurred shortly before 10am at Holy Cross Church.

A 36-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

The woman, who is from the local area, was transferred to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Her injuries were described by gardaí as serious but non-life threatening.

She has been described locally as a kind and gentle woman and a member of a local Legion of Mary group who regularly recites the Rosary before morning Mass at the church.

Parish Priest Fr Richard O’Halloran confirmed that the church will reopen on Wednesday morning with 10am Mass going ahead as normal. Prayers will be offered for the injured woman at the service.

There was a palpable sense of shock in Tramore about what had unfolded in the landmark Gothic Revival church, which dates back to 1856.

A man in his 70s, who did not wish to give his name, said that what had occurred was a “fair old shock to us as locals and particularly as oldies”.

He said that he has also become more conscious of home security in recent years.

In an earlier statement, gardaí said that a man was arrested at a nearby domestic residence. He was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda station in Co Waterford.

The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore said in a statement it was “deeply shocked” by the “violent incident”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured parishioner, and we pray for her full and speedy recovery.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Patrick Browne

“We wish to commend the courage and presence of mind shown by the parishioners who assisted during this frightening incident. We also thank the priests of the parish for their immediate pastoral care and concern and we express our sincere gratitude to An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service and all emergency personnel for their prompt response.

“We ask the people of the diocese to pray for the injured woman, for everyone affected by this distressing incident and for the parish community of Holy Cross, Tramore.”

Local Independent councillor Joe Kelly, who is a weekly Massgoer, said: “Our first thoughts have to be with the victim and with her family. People are traumatised by what has happened.

“This incident of criminal behaviour would make anyone ask if they are safe anywhere, especially in a place which is meant to be a sacred, solemn and holy place.

“I believe the pressures of today are making the fabric of society fray at the edges. To see something happen in a Catholic church makes you feel that no place is safe.”

Gardaí and ambulance personnel responded to reports of an assault at the church at about 9.45am on Tuesday.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Summerhill, Tramore, between 9.15am and 10.15am on Tuesday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Gardaí said anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620.