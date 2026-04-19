Met Éireann forecasts more sun than rain with 20 degrees in areas later in the week

It will be an assorted mix of more sun than rain this coming week in Ireland with temperatures of up to 20 degrees possible in some areas on Friday, Met Éireann said.

Sunday will be a bright and sunny day with just light easterly or variable breezes across the country. There will be a chance of isolated light showers which may occur across Ulster. After a cool start, afternoon highs will hit between 10 degrees to 15 degrees, with it mildest in the west.

Tonight will be dry, calm and mostly clear, but it will turn cold with some late-season frost occurring along with shallow mist patches too. Lowest temperatures will drop as low as -2 degrees to 5 degrees, coldest away from the west.

Met Éireann are forecasting that high pressure will remain for the coming week, bringing plenty of dry and bright, albeit breezy weather at times. Temperatures will increase later in the week too.

Monday will be another dry and sunny day with light easterly breezes, and a “slight chance “of a light shower according to the forecaster. After a cool crisp start, afternoon highs will once again range between 11 degrees to 15 degrees with the southwest being mildest.

Night-time will be mostly dry with long clear spells. A few isolated showers may feed in from the east with temperatures of 3 degrees to 7 degrees, with a light to moderate easterly breeze when night falls.

The forecaster said Tuesday will be a breezier day starting off with a mix of sunny spells and a few showers. However, “current indications are for cloud to build from the south through the day with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle possibly clipping southwestern coasts,” according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday will see highest temperatures of 10 degrees to 13 degrees, with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Tuesday night will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells along with lowest temperatures of 3 degrees to 8 degrees, mildest in the southwest where it will remain cloudier, with moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wednesday will be another breezy day and will remain dry for many. Starting off with sunny spells, cloud will however build over the southern half of the country with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle possible in the southwest. The day will see highest temperatures of 11 degrees to 15 degrees, with a fresh easterly breeze. Yet another dry and sunny day on Thursday with just the odd shower possible. Highest temperatures will range between 11 degrees and 17 degrees, warmest in the west, with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds easing in the evening.

Met Éireann said Friday could see the top temperatures of the week with 20 degrees on the horizon. It will remain mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and the forecaster said temperatures will reach the high teens, or even 20 degrees, in the west.