Met Éireann issues weather warnings for eight counties ahead of strong winds and heavy rain

Met Éireann said the weather over the next few days would be unsettled. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for rain and wind, indicating heavy downpours and strong gusts in many parts of the country.

Waterford, Cork and Kerry are under a yellow rain warning from 9am until 9pm on Friday, with localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions expected in places.

The rest of the country is also expected to be wet with persistent but lighter falls for most of the day.

The wind warning applies mainly to the west and northwest, including counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, but also all coastal regions.

It is currently in place from noon until 9pm on Friday but the situation will be monitored and may be updated during the day.

Met Éireann said the weather over the next few days would be unsettled.

The remainder of Thursday will see a mix of cloud, sunshine and scattered showers, with some hail and thunder possible.

A relatively dry evening is forecast but with rain and drizzle beginning to move from the west to countrywide by morning.

The heaviest of the rain and strongest of the winds on Friday are expected in the late afternoon and evening.

A colder night than recent days is forecast with temperatures ranging from 1 to 5 degrees and a possibility of sleety showers on higher ground.

Saturday will also be windy and showery with strong gusts at times and gales off the west coast.

It will remain colder than of late with some hail, sleet and thundery showers expected.

Sunday will be breezy and blustery again, with further heavy showers are forecast. A chance of hail is also forecast, although temperatures will become warmer.