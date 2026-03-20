Weather set to turn ‘blustery’ and ‘wintry’ next week after sunny weekend

Near gale-force winds are forecast for parts of the country next week

Near gale-force winds in some areas and “wintry” conditions are forecast for next week, following what will largely be a warm and sunny weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of a “pleasant” 12 to 18 degrees are expected on Friday, which is set to feature “plenty of sunshine”, the forecaster said.

It will remain dry on Friday night while lowest temperatures are set to dip to between 0 and 6 degrees.

Mist and fog are expected to clear quickly on Saturday morning, which is forecast to be another dry day aside from “the chance of a few spots of drizzle”.

Temperatures are expected to range from 11 to 17 degrees amid spells of sunshine, the forecaster said.

Patches of mist and fog are expected again on Saturday night, mainly in the south of the country, while cloud will increase from the northwest overnight with a “little light rain and drizzle” moving towards the southeast.

Sunday is expected to be generally cloudy at first, with a little rain moving towards the southeast.

However, this is forecast to clear to mostly dry weather with some bright or sunny spells extending to most of the country throughout the morning and afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees are expected on Sunday, which will dip to lows of 0 to 5 degrees at night, bringing the possibility of frost in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to dip further on Monday to highs of between 10 and 13 degrees. It will be mostly dry with some hazy sunshine before turning increasingly cloudy. Some light rain is expected to move into the northwest later in the day.

Outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times, are forecast for Tuesday, with sunny spells and widespread showers following. Some showers will be of hail, while there is also a chance of a “rumble of thunder”, the forecaster said.

It is set to be a “blustery day” with strong to “near gale-force” winds expected in western coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected.

Wednesday is forecast to be another “windy and showery day”, with some showers being heavy and bringing a chance of thunder.

“Some will be wintry too, especially through the morning and again later,” Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures are expected to range from 5 to 9 degrees, though it will feel colder with the added wind chill. Winds could reach gale force in coastal areas in the west and north of the country.

Frost and ice in some areas will feature on Thursday morning, while scattered showers will continue, some of which will be wintry, the forecaster said.

Despite this, there will be a “good deal of dry weather with sunny spells”, though highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees are expected.

Beyond Thursday, current indications suggest the weather will be “mixed and changeable” over the following few days.

“It’s likely to continue on the cool side with some frost,” Met Éireann said.