Richard Nairn: How green are greenways?

Greenways are already forming networks across the country like a spider’s web. These footpaths and cycleways have been developed on disused railway embankments, canal towpaths, forest roads, clifftop paths and riverbanks. Others involve crossing green fields and bogs.

Some of these new developments have been a great success with both Irish and overseas holiday makers. The most popular ones, such at the Great Western Greenway around Clew Bay in Co Mayo and the 46-kilometre Waterford Greenway, have spawned new local businesses like bike hire and repair shops, cafes and saunas. As a sustainable form of transport that gets people out of their cars, they are certainly welcome.

Most of these developments are built to a standard set of specifications issued by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). They incorporate two-way cycle tracks and walkways that are a minimum of 4 metres in width, sometimes wider to accommodate crossing places for pedestrians. Add an embankment beneath the hard surface and the total footprint may be up to 10 metres wide, especially in low-lying or wet ground. This is equivalent to a small country road. However, like any form of new infrastructure in the countryside, these greenways need to avoid sensitive areas.

On the east coast, the Wicklow to Greystones Greenway is being proposed jointly by TII and Wicklow County Council. After initially proposing three wide corridors, the ‘emerging preferred route’ is the one that largely follows the inland boundary of two European protected areas (SAC and SPA), crosses about a dozen farms and a number of rivers, including the Vartry. The proposed route runs right along the edge of the internationally important coastal area known as the Murrough Wetlands, which is separated from the sea by the Dublin to Wexford railway.

The land here is very wet. It includes the Kilcoole Marshes, which hold large numbers of ducks, geese, waders, herons and cormorants throughout the winter months. There is also a nationally important area for breeding waders run by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at Cooldross near Kilcoole. Here many pools, runnels and other wet features have been created and a 2.4-kilometre anti-predator fence has been erected around most of the site.

The results of this nature restoration work have been spectacular. From a low of five nests in 2017, the population increased to more than 100 pairs of breeding waders in 2024. The key species are redshank, oystercatcher, ringed plover and snipe, as well as 72 pairs of lapwing, probably the highest concentration of this red-listed species in the east of Ireland. There are also breeding shoveler, shelduck, teal and little tern, making a total of nine species of high conservation concern.

On the beach nearby there is a nationally important breeding colony of little terns which has been managed by BirdWatch Ireland since the 1980s on behalf of the NPWS. BirdWatch Ireland also established the East Coast Nature Reserve, which has large numbers of waterbirds in winter. Nearer Wicklow Town, the estuary of Broadlough is another important bird area.

However, the birds are not confined to the wetlands, with swans and geese feeding on farmland on both sides of the proposed route. Waders such as snipe, lapwing and oystercatchers also nest on farmland close to the route. There is a kingfisher nest very close to the route and otters feeding in the Cooldross lagoons. The main impacts of this scheme on birds are likely to be loss of habitat in wet grassland and marsh, interference with water flow to the wetlands due to culverting of streams and drains, disturbance during construction and due to people and dogs when it is in operation. People are asking: How green is this greenway?

Opposition to the scheme, from environmentalists, landowners and farmers along the route, is mounting. Mark Stringer manages a 60-hectare mixed farm between Kilcoole and Newcastle, with one quarter of this in cereal production and the remainder under grass. He says, “This greenway will bisect over half of the grassland, causing huge issues around public safety, biosecurity and the practical day-to-day management activities of this farm. That’s even before the commercial impact of losing productive land and increased labour demands on the farm business are considered.”

The proposed route was the subject of public consultations in late January and will soon go to Wicklow County Council for approval before proceeding to the detailed design of the scheme.