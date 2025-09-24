Bringing back the dodo: Dublin display reveals rare description of bird before extinction

A depiction of the dodo in a book from 1658 from the Dr Edward Worth Library. The bird died out approximately four years later

The dodo is making a comeback – if not in real life, then at least in an exhibition at a Dublin library.

The exotic, flightless bird is one of the best known examples of species extinction, having last been spotted in 1662.

It was only found on the island of Mauritius, with Europeans causing its death through the introduction of predators including dogs and rats.

Last week Colossal Biosciences, a biotechnology company based in Texas, said it wants to de-extinct the dodo along with several other species. It envisages dodos being reintroduced to Mauritius within seven to 10 years.

In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the dodo at the Birds Exhibition, which has opened at the Edward Worth Library in Dr Steevens’ Hospital in Dublin 8.

One of the rare books owned by the Dublin doctor Edward Worth includes descriptions and drawings of the bird when it was still present by the Flemish physician and botanist Carolus Clusius.

A depiction of the dodo from a 1605 book published in Amsterdam

Along with a detailed description of the bird’s appearance, Clusius recounted why it was never going to be a fixture at the dinner table.

“Sailors name this bird in their language Walgh-vogel, that is, nauseating bird, partly because from after long boiling its flesh did not become more tender, but remained hard and difficult to digest (except its breast and stomach, which were ascertained to be no despicable flavour) [and] partly because they could get many turtledoves, which were found to be delicate and more pleasant to the palate.”

One of the first images of the penguin, from a book in the Dr Edward Worth library

An early depiction of a toucan from the books of Edward Worth

BirdWatch Ireland member Derek O’Reilly said the Edward Worth collection includes “internationally important, beautifully illustrated editions of some of the world’s earliest publications on ornithology.

“Our understanding of birds has come a long way, not least our understanding of the critical challenges of climate change, habitat loss and pollution. This exhibition reminds us of the need to ensure that the wonderful world of birds is preserved and protected into the future.”

Edward Worth Library librarian Dr Elizabethanne Boran said the collection was a huge source of interest in the early modern period.

“We are thrilled to be custodians of this historically important collection. The online exhibition is the Worth Library Trust’s way of sharing the works with as many people as possible.

“A smaller display-case exhibition will be on view in the Edward Worth Library itself and the public are welcome to view a selection of pieces free of charge by making an appointment to visit the library at edwardworthlibrary.ie.”