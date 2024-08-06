Public health risks of foul-smelling algal blooms on Lough Neagh detailed in new study

Algae concentrations on the shores of Lough Neagh in Co Antrim. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Much of the foul-smelling, so-called algal mats banked up around the shore of Lough Neagh consist of bacteria primarily associated with faeces from livestock or human-effluent, new research has found.

Reducing agricultural runoff and discharge from human wastewater treatment needs to be the top priority of all stakeholders including government, the research from Queen’s University Belfast has stated.

The new study outlines the profound ecological impact and significant environmental and public health risks that blue-green algae in Lough Neagh present.

Researchers believe that toxins in the lough could have potentially played a role in the deaths of some animals, such as dogs, that entered the water during summer 2023.

READ MORE

Noxious blooms of blue-green algae covered large parts of the lough last summer and also affected other waterways and beaches in the region. The algae has returned this year.

Ireland’s largest freshwater lake provides more than 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking water and supports Europe’s largest commercial eel fishery. It drains around 40% of Northern Ireland’s land, of which three-quarters is agricultural.

Lead author, Dr Neil Reid at the Institute of Global Food Security, Queen’s School of Biological Sciences said: “These results confirm Lough Neagh as ‘hypertrophic’ which is the worst category of waterway nutrient pollution, indicative of decades of agricultural, industrial and domestic runoff.

“Our results are consistent with claims of faecal contamination of Lough Neagh and its tributaries, most likely from farm livestock and human-effluent wastewater treatment plants.”

[ Plan in place to fix Lough Neagh’s pollution problems but the ‘challenges faced are gargantuan’Opens in new window ]

Researchers used a combination of satellite imagery, nutrient analysis, gene sequencing and toxin profiling to characterise last year’s unprecedented harmful algal bloom.

Outbreaks of aquatic toxic microalgae have emerged as a global problem in recent decades driven by nutrient enrichment, industrial discharge, modification of surface waters, climate change and invasive species.

The new study, published in the journal Environment International, found that more than 80% of the bacterial DNA recovered from algal mats in Lough Neagh belonged to potentially hazardous microbes, including E.coli, Salmonella and 11 others that cause human illness.

Toxic algae at Lough Neagh last summer. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The study identified the cause of the bloom was a common species of freshwater cyanobacteria that produces toxins under certain conditions.

Algal growth was strongly associated with water phosphorus levels which fuelled its reproduction. In analysing the findings, Queen’s researchers detected a large array of toxins, including a particular toxin that had not yet been discovered on the island of Ireland before.

Microcystin-LR was a specific toxin that was found to have exceeded the World Health Organisation recreational exposure limit at every sample site. Such toxins have potential to cause harm to a human’s liver, nerves and brain, and in high doses can lead to severe illness and even death.

[ Toxic algae are once again turning Lough Neagh green. The response is as stagnant as the waterOpens in new window ]

Dr Reid said: “No one wants our environment full of potentially nasty bacteria and harmful toxins, so we need to look forward and prioritise ecological restoration and recovery.

“Farmers are key here. Technological solutions to better use slurry, for example, through anaerobic biodigestion, as well as good on-farm wastewater management is needed urgently on most farms.

“So-called ‘nature-based solutions’ such as planting vegetation and leaving buffer strips along waterways or creating drainage swales, willow plantations and reed beds could dramatically reduce the environmental footprint of farming avoiding any conflict with the productivity and profitability of the agriculture sector.

“Such initiatives will require government to support a just transition to sustainable agriculture through, for example, agri-environment scheme subsidies. Recent national and local political change should foster optimism that the environment and opportunities for change now exist.”

An action plan to deal with the environmental crisis at Lough Neagh was approved by the Stormont Executive last month, and a £450,000 initiative to explore solutions to tackle the crisis has been launched.

In phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) five applicants will be selected to develop concepts to deal with the algae. In phase two two to three concepts will be selected and developed as potential pilot solutions. – PA