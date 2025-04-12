Dublin canal locals complain of sun-seeking drinkers littering and ‘urinating in gardens’

Large volumes of rubbish, including bottles, cans and plastic cups, being cleared on Friday night along the Grand Canal in Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan

Dublin city councillors will meet on Monday to discuss problems caused by large numbers of drinkers who gathered at the Grand Canal in Portobello, Dublin, at the weekend.

Several hundred people thronged the canal banks and nearby open spaces on Friday enjoying the sunshine, but leaving a large mess behind.

Local councillor Dermot Lacey said he received a number of complaints on Saturday alleging the canal-side revellers were using their gardens as lavatories.

The Labour Party councillor said he would raise the issue at Monday’s meeting of the council’s southeast area committee.

Videos and photographs show the area was heavily littered with takeaway food wrappers and glass bottles.

“I don’t want to be a killjoy, people like to sit out and enjoy the canal, but what can you do when they urinate and defecate in people’s gardens,” he said.

Mr Lacey said residents had been particularly irked to find the crowds had abused their gardens and then to find a lack of clarity on which local Garda station would take their complaints.

“A number of people said it was not the fault of local pubs. Large numbers of people seemed to get drink from off-licences,” he said.

People enjoying the sunny weather at the Grand Canal in Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Drinking alcohol in public spaces in Dublin was banned in October 2008.

Asked if he felt the laws needed strengthening, Mr Lacey said he believed “we have enough rules. It is nice that people can enjoy sitting out with friends by the canal. What we need is some manners. Less rules and more manners”.

Mr Lacey said Monday’s meeting was likely to lead to a co-ordinated approach to the problem involving gardaí, the city council, local bars and off-licences, and the litter wardens.

Similar gatherings drew local criticism in 2021 during the Covid pandemic.

On that occasion the council, following consultation with local residents, public representatives and the Garda, closed the Portobello plaza for the weekend.