What’s going on with Ireland’s failing septic tanks?

For too long Ireland has had a poor record in making sure septic tanks operate properly and don’t pollute their environs. This is not an isolated problem with holiday homes in remote places: Domestic wastewater treatment systems, mostly in the form of septic tanks, are attached to almost 500,000 properties, mainly in rural areas. They are installed where connection to the public sewage system is not possible.

The problem has been highlighted yet again by the Environmental Protection Agency. More than half of 1,400 domestic septic tanks inspected by local authorities last year failed to meet the required standard.

How is human health and the environment threatened?

Faulty systems can contaminate household drinking water wells with harmful bacteria and viruses. Ireland has the highest incidence of Verotoxigenic Escherichia coli (VTEC) in Europe and a substantial proportion of cases have been linked to contaminated private drinking water supplies.

Excessive releases of nitrogen and phosphorus from faulty systems can cause pollution in receiving waters. Domestic wastewater is identified as a significant pressure on water quality in 148 (9 per cent) at-risk water bodies in Ireland.

READ MORE

Why is the problem persisting?

Too many septic tanks are not built or maintained properly, with more than half posing a risk to human health and the environment. Tanks not being desludged, discharges of effluent into ditches or streams, leaks and “effluent ponding” in gardens were the most common faults.

The other problem is a lack of consistency across local authorities who are required to carry out inspections and enforcement under the EPA’s national inspection plan. Some meet inspection requirements consistently and bring legal proceedings against the worst offenders, but many do not. Of most concern is high failure rate where inspections are carried out. The worst areas are in Laois, Westmeath, Roscommon, Kildare, Leitrim, Offaly and Wexford.

The number of advisory notices (on what must be done to rectify issues) open more than two years has decreased for the first time, from 576 at the end of 2023 to 523 at the end of 2024 – the only good news.

How can the problem be solved?

The Green Party has suggested free well-water testing should be made available for rural households. According to Senator Malcolm Noonan, this would ensure householders know what risk to their health was coming from their taps and in turn create a culture of urgency to fix faulty septic tanks.

Half a million people living in rural areas rely on private domestic wells for their drinking water. The EPA recommends these supplies are tested once a year – at a cost in excess of €200.

So a significant ramp-up in inspections, enforcement, free well-water testing and consistency across all local authorities are required.