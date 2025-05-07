Wicklow County Council acquires Magheramore lands with access to famous beach

A long-running campaign to bring an 8.6 hectare site overlooking Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow into public ownership has been successful.

Wicklow County Council announced on Wednesday that it has bought the property which includes access to the popular Magheramore Beach, after a Chinese bidder successful at a recent auction withdrew from the sale.

The council said it was “pleased” to announce the successful purchase of the “beachfront parcel of land” which “offers panoramic views of the beach and the Irish Sea.”

The council noted the site was “previously owned by the Columban order of sisters before being sold multiple times”.

In 2021 the site was offered for sale by auction with a guide price of €210,000. Wicklow County Council was an underbidder at the auction. The successful bidder was a company backed by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matthew Ryan, who paid a reported €700,000 for the lands.

The duo’s attempts to develop a €40 million surf school, accommodation, restaurant and other facilities through their company Creatively Pacific Ltd were ultimately rejected by Bord Pleanála.

Creatively Pacific, a subsidiary of building firm Oakmount, had also sought approval for a resort facility that was to include a gym, cinema, bar, an outdoor pool and 48 “high-quality accommodation pods”.

Following the refusal, the site was put back on the market and Wicklow County Council again emerged as the underbidder in March of this year. The successful bidder was understood to be a Chinese man who offered €613,000 for the property at a Bid X1 auction.

After the successful bidder decided not to proceed with the sale, Wicklow County Council was given the opportunity to step in and acquire the property.

On Wednesday the council said “the acquisition of the land at Magheramore will guarantee continued access to the beloved beach”.

Magheramore Beach is an undeveloped sandy beach between Brittas Bay and Blainroe Golf Club. It is accessed by steps down a cliffside at the end of a long laneway from a local road and is popular with day-trippers, swimmers and surfers.

The beach has been used as a location for several TV shows, including Vikings, Camelot, Redwater, and Finding Joy.

The beach is adjacent to the Magherabeg Special Area of Conservation and a natural heritage area.