Magheramore beach plan refusal is ‘unwarranted’, developer’s advisers say

A computer-generated image of the boutique resort proposed by Paddy McKillen jnr's Oakmount for the clifftop lands at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow

Wicklow County Council’s refusal of planning permission for Paddy McKillen jnr’s €40 million resort overlooking Magheramore Beach is “unwarranted”, according to planning consultants the developer’s Creatively Pacific Ltd.

Brock McClure also contends that the seven grounds of refusal to the planning application are “unfounded”. In a 226-page appeal document, the design team is confident that, with further explanation and detail, the scheme “can proceed without impact on protected areas and the surrounding environment and amenity of the local community”.

The planned resort consists of a two storey over lower ground level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and outdoor pool reception, bar and restaurant and outdoor terrace at ground floor and also involves the construction of a surf school building and 48 “high-quality accommodation pods”. Documents lodged with Mr McKillen jnr’s planning application say the project will employ 160 jobs when operational.

However, after more than 90 parties objected to the schemes, the council rejected the proposal at the end of May.

Brock McClure

says that, given the positive pre-planning engagement with the council and the nature of the reasons of refusal without a request of further information to address the Council’s concerns, a decision to refuse permission “is difficult to understand”.

Brock McClure argue the scheme “aims to deliver a world class destination for people to enjoy the setting of Magheramore Beach”. It says the proposed development “is entirely dependent on its strategic location overlooking the Magheramore beach right next to the existing surf school which will be developed as an integral element of the new complex”.

Mr McKillen jnr’s advisers express surprise at the refusal “given the stated ambition of the Council to support tourism growth”, insisting the project will offer “an exceptional opportunity for a new attraction in a part of Wicklow that requires significant investment from a social, economic and tourism perspective”.