‘They need bigger reservoirs’: Hosepipe ban in Kells sparks call for improved infrastructure

Visitors at the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, Co Wicklow, on Friday. The weather is due to remain largely dry into next week. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

An imminent six-week hosepipe ban off the back of drier than normal conditions has sparked calls for an improvement in water infrastructure in Kells, Co Meath as dry conditions are set to continue into next week.

Kells residents woke to the news of the ban, due to come into effect on Tuesday following record high April temperatures and a prolonged period of below-average rainfall leading to “historically low” supply levels.

Alongside Kells-Oldcastle, water conservation orders will take effect after midnight on Tuesday for Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Milford, Co Donegal.

While all sources across the country have been affected by a “drier than normal” 12 months, many started to recover following rainfall last week, according to Uisce Éireann, with the exception of the three areas subject to the incoming ban.

READ MORE

Lough Bane, which supplies Kells-Oldcastle, obtains a significant proportion of its supply from groundwater sources, “which will be slower to recover,” a spokesman for Uisce Éireann said.

This is alongside the source having a relatively small surface water catchment.

Several locals in Kells were critical of the water infrastructure supplying the area, with 70-year-old Edward Reilly saying: “We’ve only had three or four days of good weather. What if we have a month of good weather?”

Mr Reilly said water infrastructure needs to keep pace with population growth.

“They need bigger reservoirs, don’t they? The population is getting bigger but the reservoirs are staying the same size. Kells is getting bigger all the time, they need to invest in the infrastructure.”

The ban will prohibit the use of garden hosepipes for non-essential purposes such as watering plants, filling paddling pools or washing cars.

“I like to water the flowers in the garden. I suppose I’ll have to use a watering can or something,” Mr Reilly said.

Emma Smith, who owns Mrs Smith’s Bakery on Newmarket Street in the town, said businesses and homeowners had already been affected by a loss of water on Thursday due to maintenance works.

“Kells is terrible, the pipes just can’t cope with the amount of houses going up. It’s a known fact that the waterworks are under pressure. I have very little water pressure in my house anyway,” she said.

While the six-week ban could be lifted prematurely should supply levels recover earlier than anticipated, Uisce Éireann said it may be necessary to extend it.

“It is predicted that a prolonged period of significant rainfall is required for these sources to recover,” a spokesman said.

[ Ireland weather: Bright and sunny weather to continue into bank holiday weekend, but no more record-breaking temperaturesOpens in new window ]

However, conditions are to remain largely dry into next week, according to Met Éireann, potentially hindering recovery.

Despite a drop in temperatures from a record-breaking April, conditions are set to remain largely settled and dry, before turning milder once again next week, according to the forecaster.

Saturday is set to be dry in most areas with highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, dropping to lows of 3 to 8 degrees at night.

Sunny spells and dry conditions are expected on Sunday morning with well scattered showers developing in the afternoon, most likely over Leinster and Munster, with highs of 9 degrees in the north and northeast to 15 degrees in the southwest.

The bank holiday Monday, meanwhile, is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells and highs of 11 to 14 degrees.

High pressure will continue to dominate next week, bringing largely dry and settled conditions, the forecaster said.

It is expected to become gradually warmer as the week progresses, with Met Éireann expecting temperatures to reach the “high teens” towards the end of next week.