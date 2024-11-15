Snow forecast for next week as winter weather sets in

Winter is finally settling in, with colder conditions forecast for the weekend and more wintry conditions with the possibility of snow for the week ahead, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said today is expected to see cloudy and mild conditions similar to those of recent days. Mist and fog are forecast, although a few brighter spells may develop, with highest temperatures of up to 13 degrees – still mild for November.

However, Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said a damp weekend would be followed by a very cold Monday night. Between Tuesday and Friday of next week, he said, “we’re into a cold northerly airflow, and that will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow. The showers will be most frequent across Connacht and Ulster, where some lying snow is possible.”

In its detailed outlook Met Éireann said Friday would see “a band of rain” moving down from the north, tracking gradually south over the country during the night. Highest temperatures tonight are expected to be between five and 10 degrees, and it will be coldest in Ulster.

Saturday is expected to feature a damp start across central and southern areas with patchy rain and drizzle. It is likely to be drier further north, with some sunny spells and just the odd shower, and that rain will then clear from the south coast by round early on Saturday afternoon, leaving a mix of cloud and sunny spells across the country, with just a few showers.

“In Ulster, it will begin to feel somewhat fresher tomorrow, with highest Afternoon temperatures of eight to 11 degrees, then fairly chilly night on Saturday night,” said Mr Martin. Lowest temperatures on are expected to be one to four degrees generally, “but it will be less cold in Atlantic coastal areas due to increased cloud cover there,” he said.

Sunday is forecast to be a fresh and bright day for much of the country, with spells of sunshine and just a few showers in the north and West.

On Monday, an area of low pressure moves across Ireland, and this brings some uncertainty, with outbreaks of rain expected, “It turns very cold on Monday night,” Mr Martin said, “with frost and ice forming and some wintry showers feeding in across Ulster.

“Then between Tuesday and Friday of next week, we’re into a cold northerly airflow, and that will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow. The showers will be most frequent across Connacht and Ulster, where some lying snow is possible, especially on the hills, there will be widespread frost and ice at night too, with some hazardous travelling conditions.”