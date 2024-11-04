Green ‘flash’ registration plates for motorists on Irish roads with zero-emission vehicles

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan with Orla Sheils and John McConnell of Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (Zevi) with a visualisation of the new ‘green flash’ number plate

Irish motorists with EVs will soon be able to display their environmental credentials following the introduction of green “flash” registration plates for zero-emission vehicles.

The tailored registration plates will look the same as existing plates but have an added green flash or stripe denoting the vehicle’s zero-emission status. It will be on the right-hand side of the plate, mirroring the EU blue stripe on the left while the usual figures and county identifiers remain unchanged.

The mark will give the vehicles unique visibility and promote the green transition, according to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan; they will be introduced from July 1st, 2025. Countries across Europe have similar arrangements, with plates bearing either a green flash, the letter “E” for electric, or a green badge or border.

To be eligible, the vehicle must emit zero emissions at the tailpipe. This includes full battery electric vehicles and, in the future, fuel cell hydrogen vehicles. The plates can be used on cars, motorbikes, vans, buses and trucks which are zero emission.

The green “flash” plates will not be mandatory. It will be at the discretion of dealerships and consumers whether to apply the new registration plate. For those with EVs currently, they will be able to “opt in” and retrofit their vehicle.

“It is just a mark or brand but it works really well. Drivers like it and it’s a great way of tracking the ongoing move to electric on our roads. It will allow businesses to show leadership on transport emissions,” Mr Ryan said.

There are almost 80,000 battery EVs on Irish roads with a Government target to shift 30 per cent of the private vehicle fleet to electric by 2030.