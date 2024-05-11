Northern Lights spark excitement with rare sightings across Ireland

The Northern Lights lit up the night sky on Friday with rare sightings across the country.
The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were spotted in Dublin, Connemara, Kerry and Leitrim. They were also spotted in Donegal, Kildare, Wicklow and Carlow.
Elsewhere in Europe, they could also be seen across the UK and Germany, and could be seen as far as Alabama and southern California in the US.
Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.
In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.
When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far as Ireland.
According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm.
The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit Earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.
The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of Earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.
The sightings of the Northern Lights across Irish skies led to a frenzy on social media with many spectacular photographs being posted:
– Additional reporting from PA