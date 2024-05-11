Northern Lights spark excitement with rare sightings across Ireland

The Northern Lights lit up the night sky on Friday with rare sightings across the country.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were spotted in Dublin, Connemara, Kerry and Leitrim. They were also spotted in Donegal, Kildare, Wicklow and Carlow.

Elsewhere in Europe, they could also be seen across the UK and Germany, and could be seen as far as Alabama and southern California in the US.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.

When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far as Ireland.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm.

The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit Earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.

The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of Earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.

The sightings of the Northern Lights across Irish skies led to a frenzy on social media with many spectacular photographs being posted:

The Northern Lights over BrayHead!



This photo by



Dara Ó hAnnaidh pic.twitter.com/x7lsArwdZB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 11, 2024

Aurora at Shannon Airport this evening pic.twitter.com/ij811dHIeE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2024

Wow wow wow! Can be seen with the naked eye now. Go outside and take a look at the Northern Lights. pic.twitter.com/dU5gEorlTg — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 10, 2024

I’ve always wanted to see the Northern Lights. Never thought it would be from my spider filled attic! https://t.co/HkkpeU2akG pic.twitter.com/LRXNHCse9M — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) May 10, 2024

Simply breathtaking and so many comments and messages, I’m delighted so many people have got to see them. pic.twitter.com/NwXGZdO1C3 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 10, 2024

It’s still going and look at it reflecting on the River Barrow as I head to the leaba. pic.twitter.com/cP4bgFcNWW — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 11, 2024

Northern lights from my back garden in Dublin and it's not evenly properly dark yet. Will be some show later on if the weather holds. pic.twitter.com/NwXzGfsNRV — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) May 10, 2024

struggling to come to terms with the fact i’ve just seen the aurora borealis from Kildare of all places pic.twitter.com/ThiKheaZh2 — Seán Ó Raghallaigh (@RaghallaighJ) May 10, 2024

The aurora borealis (northern lights) right now in Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Spectacular #aurora pic.twitter.com/KfYB376gaZ — John Paul Phelan (@JPPhelan) May 10, 2024

Aurora over landmarks in Connemara pic.twitter.com/VaDuLXAnd8 — Chaosheng Zhang (@ZhangChaosheng) May 11, 2024

If only we could harness this - the collective marvelling at the beauty of our little planet! Dublin tonight #auroraborealis #northernlights #magic pic.twitter.com/py2iplHCtM — Flor MacCarthy🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@florNEWS) May 10, 2024

Still hard to believe that this is from my garden in West Kerry. The last photograph from an unbelievable experience watching the #NorthernLights light up the sky! #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/KEwhaR7rBk — Eva Ní Shúilleabháin (@Evanis) May 10, 2024

Not often you see the #NorthernLights over Dublin, but tonight's the night! pic.twitter.com/xHHhzl8cB5 — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) May 10, 2024

– Additional reporting from PA