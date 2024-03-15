Rare white-tailed eagle found shot dead in Co Roscommon

The body of the white-tailed eagle which was found dead in Co Roscommon.

An investigation has been launched after a white-tailed eagle was shot dead in Co Roscommon earlier this week.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is appealing to the public for information following the discovery of the two-year-old bird near Cranberry Lough, in south Roscommon.

A satellite tag previously fitted to the bird indicates that it was shot some time between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Investigators are awaiting the results of a forensic analysis of the bird, which may provide more information about the incident.

The eagle was released at Lough Derg by the NPWS in 2022 as part of a reintroduction programme. Since being released, the bird has travelled throughout the west and north of the country.

White-tailed eagles are a rare and endangered species, and play an important role within the Irish ecosystem.

In a statement, director general of the NPWS Niall Ó Donnchú described the incident at a “wanton act of violence against this beautiful and endangered bird”.

Minister for State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said he was “devastated” at hearing of the bird’s death.

“These majestic birds have been part of a reintroduction project to restore their populations in Ireland and to think that one would be shot is unconscionable,” he said in a statement.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about this appalling wildlife crime to please report it to the NPWS or to the gardaí.”