Widespread support for deposit and return scheme - survey

There is widespread support for Ireland’s new deposit and return scheme, according to research from Amárach consultants, commissioned by the scheme’s operators, Re-turn.

From February, consumers who purchase a drink in a plastic bottle or aluminium can that features the Re-turn logo will pay a fully refundable deposit in addition to the price of the drink.

A deposit of 15 cents will apply to drinks containers from 150ml to 500ml, while a deposit of 25 cents will apply for containers above 500ml up to three litres.

Empty, undamaged plastic bottles and cans can then be returned to participating shops and supermarkets for the refund.

The Amárach Research found 82 per cent of consumers support the introduction of the deposit return scheme and 95 per cent of consumers plan to engage with the circular economy initiative.

More than three-quarters of consumers (76 per cent) said they believe as individuals they can make a difference to the environment by recycling drinks containers, and they mainly believe they can do this by recycling and reusing more.

The EU has set Ireland a target to separate and collect 77 per cent of plastic beverage bottles by 2025. This target will rise to 90 per cent in 2029. Currently, recycling rates are approximately 60 per cent of drinks containers.

The research, completed in November 2023, involved a 30-question online survey conducted through the Amárach online research panel, a nationally representative panel of 1,000 adults.