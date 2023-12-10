Storm Fergus: Orange wind warnings in west of Ireland as second storm of weekend moves in

Waves at Doolin, Co Clare, as Storm Elin hit the country on Saturday. Storm Fergus will bring further strong winds to parts of Ireland. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Met Éireann has warned a second weather system moving in on Sunday could bring more gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the wake of Storm Elin that lashed the country on Saturday.

Orange and yellow wind warnings were in place in a number of counties throughout Saturday afternoon as Elin tracked across the country bringing strong winds and dangerous road travel conditions.

The second weather system has been named as Storm Fergus by Met Éireann, with fears it could reintroduce some gusty winds, especially in western areas, alongside further rainfall.

Met Éireann has warned of very strong onshore winds, coupled with high waves and high tides, with potential for localised coastal flooding.

READ MORE

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Clare, Galway, and Mayo from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, while status yellow wind warnings have been issued for Kerry from 1pm to 9pm and for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, and Sligo from 6pm on Sunday to midnight.

The wet and breezy weather overnight on Saturday is forecast to quickly extend to all areas during Sunday morning, with a temporary clearance following.

[ What's the weather forecast for your area? ]

However, further outbreaks of thundery rain will extend down from the northwest into the afternoon and evening.

It will turn very windy from later in the afternoon with highest temperature between eight to 12 degrees. Winds will be particularly strong in the west with some severe or damaging gusts leading to some wave overtopping and possibly localised coastal flooding.

While Monday will begin mostly dry with crisp sunshine, the unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week. Scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday will move into the south and west, gradually extending to other areas towards the evening.

#StormFergus -Very strong onshore winds, coupled with high waves and high tides.



Potential impacts:

Localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping🌊



⚠️Status Orange - Wind warning for Clare, Galway, Mayo⚠️



More here⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/7bn0KihvrV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2023