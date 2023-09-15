Planning board refuses permission for €650m Shannon LNG terminal

Demonstrators against the Shannon LNG project at a protest in Dublin last year. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for the construction of a Liquified and Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and energy park on the Shannon estuary near Ballylongford Co Kerry.

The majority 8-2 decision was based on Government policy as set out on the importation of fracked gas that it would be inappropriate to permit or proceed with the development of any LNG terminals in Ireland pending the review of energy supply, the planning authority said.

Initial analysis in the as yet unpublished Review of Energy Supply of Ireland’s Electricity and Natural Gas systems by the Department of the Environment, “does not support the development of a commercially operated floating LNG terminal,” the board also said in its direction. The review has not yet been completed, it said.

The use of LNG as a primary fuel source for a power station was contrary to current government policy, the board said.

The mayor of Kerry Jim Finucane (FG) said the board’s decision was “incomprehensible” and he has laid the responsibility on Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

“This is going on for four years. This will impact on the economy of the whole country. It is the sole responsibility of Eamon Ryan,” Mr Finucane claimed.

He also criticised the decision not to publish the review on security of energy supply before the An Bord Pleanála decision.

Earlier this year, Mr Ryan moved to clarify his position on the construction of the LNG terminal, saying such a facility would expand Ireland’s use of gas, contrary to legally-binding climate targets.

Asked about the decision on Friday morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had yet to see the ruling. “I’d like to read the decision and understand why that’s been made. It will come as a disappointment to a lot of people in North Kerry in particular because they were looking forward to that investment happening. I think there is a case for having gas storage.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy welcomed the news, saying the construction of LNG facilities would be “completely contrary to Ireland’s climate goals and international climate commitments”.

Shannon LNG, backed by US multinational New Fortress, planned to spend €650 million building the terminal and the power plants on the Shannon Estuary at Kilcolgan Lower, Ballylongford, Co Kerry.

Under the plans, Shannon LNG sought 10-year permission for consisting of power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and regasification unit, jetty, onshore receiving facilities, above ground installation and all ancillary structures/works on 52ha on the southern shores of the estuary.

Some 14 ha would be taken up with a gas-powered power plant capable of 600 MW of electricity generation. The plans also included a 120 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and an LNG terminal capable of offering up to 180,000m3 of LNG storage capacity and regasification capacity of up to 22.6 million standard cubic metres per day (MMsm3/d) of natural gas.

The Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) would be moored at the proposed terminal/jetty on a long-term basis and LNG would be transported to the terminal on LNG carrier ships.

The liquid would be converted back into gas by a regasification process for transmission either to the national gas transmission network via the AGI, or to the power plant.

Attempts to construct an LNG terminal at the deepwater site go back almost two decades.

In 2007 permission was granted for an LNG regasification terminal but there have been legal challenges and extension of permission was quashed by the High Court in 2020.

Permission was also granted in 2009 for a 26km gas pipeline to connect Shannon LNG Terminal to the existing natural gas network west of Foynes, Co. Limerick to link up with the national gas networks.

In a note to its decision on Friday, the board said it had concerns about an “absence of precise detail” in relation to piling and “a full clear assessment of all potential acoustic impacts on the natural condition of critical bottlenose dolphin habitat” and how the terminal would impact their behaviour.