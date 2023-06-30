Expect sunshine and showers over the weekend, says Met Éireann

Sunshine and showers are forecast for the country this weekend. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Sunshine and showers are on the cards this weekend with periods of warm weather set to be interspersed with rainy spells and “unseasonably” windy weather across the country.

“Saturday and Sunday will be similar days with sunny spells and scattered showers over the northern half of the country,” said a Met Éireann spokesman.

“It’ll be unseasonably breezy with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, strong along windward coasts. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast.”

On Friday evening, patches of drizzle will slowly clear in the east of the country but are set to be followed by clear spells and scattered showers moving in from the west, according to Met Éireann.

Moderate westerly winds are expected, but the temperature should not drop below 10 degrees, says the forecaster.

As the calendar moves into July on Saturday, conditions will be fresh and blustery. Sunny spells are expected as most of the country remains dry. Scattered showers are set to hit predominantly the northern half of the country.

The highest temperatures will be found in the southeast with highs of around 20 degrees. The northwest is set to be the coldest region at 15 degrees.

On Saturday evening, most rainy spells will be confined to coastal regions in the north and west of the country.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be broadly similar. Breezy and blustery conditions are anticipated alongside sunny spells and scattered showers. Once again, the highest temperatures will be between 15 to 20 degrees, with the southeast set to remain the warmest part of the country.

Sunday night will be predominantly dry with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

The start of next week will see less wind as Monday’s temperatures are set to hit 17 to 21 degrees. Alongside the slightly warmer weather, further rain is expected on a cloudy day that will see longer-lasting showers. The rain is set to persist into the week ahead with Tuesday looking like a particularly wet day, especially in the northeast.