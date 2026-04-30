Coroner to deliver findings on Belfast killing of five people by British army

Relatives of those killed in the Springhill and Westrock shootings in 1972, outside the coroner's court at Laganside, Belfast on April 29th, 2024. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A coroner in Belfast is set to deliver findings following an inquest into the killing of five civilians in shootings involving the British army in west Belfast 50 years ago.

A priest, three teenagers and a man in his 30s were killed in the Springhill and Westrock areas on July 9th 1972.

Families and friends of Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), John Dougal (16), David McCafferty (15) and Margaret Gargan (13) will gather at Belfast Coroner’s Court for the long-awaited findings.

The inquest concluded in April 2024, just hours before the former UK government’s guillotine on conflict-related court cases as part of new legacy laws came into effect.

It was the last of the coroner-related investigations into Troubles-related deaths completed before the May 1st deadline of the Legacy Act, which is being reviewed under the UK’s Labour government.

It had been a fresh inquest ordered by Northern Ireland’s attorney general in 2014 after an original inquest in 1973 returned an open verdict.

In a joint statement, the Butler, Gargan, Dougal and McCafferty families said they “stand together after almost 54 years of grief, loss, and unanswered questions”.

“The deaths of our loved ones that occurred at Springhill and Westrock on 9th July, 1972, have cast a long shadow over our lives,” they said.

“Each of those who died was an individual – deeply loved and still deeply missed. For us, this is not history; it is something we have lived with every day.

“We have consistently maintained that those who died were innocent civilians, and that the force used on that day was indiscriminate and unjustified.

“For over five decades, our families have raised serious concerns that those initial investigations failed to properly establish the truth.

“We now await the coroner Justice Schofield’s findings. We do so with both hope and apprehension – hope that the findings will reflect the full circumstances of what happened, and apprehension because of the weight this moment carries for all of our families,” they said. – PA