People take in the hot weather at the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this week. Today is set to be another very warm day, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Today is set to be another very warm day with temperatures hitting 25 degrees in some areas, Met Éireann has said.

Many areas will be cloudy on Thursday morning, with scattered showers, especially in the midlands, north and east.

More sunshine will break through in the afternoon and evening as any showers ease. Highest temperatures will range from 19 to 25 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly dry, while mist and fog will form in some areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees.

Met Éireann on Wednesday said the current weather is “just below the heatwave threshold”. The national forecaster defines a heatwave as five or more consecutive days with temperatures above 25 degrees - but the degree recording must occur five days in a row at the same weather station.

A number of areas will experience temperatures of up to 26 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office. The warning – which will impact Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone – will be in place until 10pm on Thursday.

Highest temperatures in the Republic will range from 19 to 26 degrees on Friday, and 20 to 26 degrees on Saturday, Met Éireann said.

Some showers are likely to develop in the southwest on Saturday afternoon. These showers could become thundery and are expected to move further northwards in the evening, and overnight.

Saturday night will be “very mild and muggy”, Met Éireann said.

Sunday will bring more sunny spells and scattered showers which could turn heavy or thundery during the afternoon and evening. These showers are expected to continue overnight into Monday.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 19 to 26 degrees. Next week will still be warm, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.