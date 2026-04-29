Environment

Fuel protests - what next for the farmers?

Caroline O’Doherty examines the future implications for the farming sector in the wake of the fuel protests.

Caroline O'Doherty examines the future implications for the farming sector in the wake of the fuel protests. Video: Dan Dennison/Enda O'Dowd
Wed Apr 29 2026 - 13:081 MIN READ

The fuel protests of recent weeks shut down roads and ports and opened up a slew of questions around how best to help competing interests through the energy crisis.

Farmers, agricultural contractors and hauliers led the action and were also at the forefront of the package of supports put together by Government in response.

How much those supports will help, how long they can last and what the knock-on effect will be on the public finances and the rest of the country are all issues that remain as unresolved as the Middle East conflict itself.

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