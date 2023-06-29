European Court finds Ireland failed to implement EU habitats directive

Carrowbehy Bog SAC in Co Roscommon is one of Ireland’s wettest and most important raised bogs. Photograph courtesy Ronan Casey/The Living Bog

Ireland has lost a long-running case brought by the European Commission for failures to adequately implement the EU habitats directive over the past 20 years – including failure to designate numerous sites of international importance and to implement adequate conservation measures.

The commission accused Ireland of infringing the directive by failing to designate 217 of 423 sites as special areas of conservation (SACs); neglecting to set site-specific detailed conservation objectives on 140 sites and failing to establish the necessary conservation measures to maintain or restore a favourable conservation status of the species and habitats present.

In a judgment issued on Thursday the European Court of Justice found in favour of the commission on all three counts but, significantly, did not find “a persistent and systematic practice of establishing conservation measures that are not sufficiently precise and that fail to address all significant pressures and threats” – as had been alleged.

However, it did award costs against the Government. The issue of fines has not been determined. In spite of the scale of failures under the directive, it is believed Ireland will probably be given a period by which time it must become fully compliant before the possibility of heavy fines arises.

Reacting to the decision, Irish Wildlife Trust campaigns officer Pádraic Fogarty said: “The judgment was not unexpected given that the [European Court’s] attorney general had issued their opinion some months ago and which are mirrored in today’s findings”.

He added: “They are of course a damning indictment of Ireland’s failure to protect nature over the past two decades and are a direct consequence of previous governments’ decision to defund the National Parks and Wildlife Service while simultaneously launching expansion plans for food and drinks [sectors]. Basically the State has put profit before clean water and healthy land and sea that we all depend on”.

More to follow...