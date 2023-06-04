Sculpture of 2,000 recycled cans unveiled in Dublin ahead of World Environment Day

The marine-themed PixelCan installation in Dún Laoghaire is made from 2,000 recycled drink cans. Photograph: Peter Cavanagh

An art installation made up of 2,000 recycled drink cans has been unveiled in Dún Laoghaire ahead of World Environment Day on Monday.

The PixelCan artwork is by the not-for-profit recycling programme Every Can Counts as part of its International Recycling Tour in partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The International Recycling Tour, now in its third year, is an awareness campaign which aims to champion the cause of sustainable living while encouraging people to keep outdoor public spaces clean and to recycle their empty drink cans.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Counci chair Cllr Mary Hanafin launching the Every Can Counts initiative. Photograph: Peter Cavanagh

The sculpture “reminds us of the importance of recycling and moving towards a circular economy,” said Cllr Mary Hanafin, chair of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

“The marine artwork on display this year reminds us that every action we take, whether big or small, to better manage our waste is a positive climate action. I would encourage all to come down to see this artwork on display,” she said.

Research commissioned by Every Can Counts found that Dublin residents drink an average of five cans a week, of which people say they recycle about two-thirds.

Some 80 per cent of those surveyed claimed to have a good understanding of the benefits of recycling, but 37 per cent admit that they put recyclable items in refuse bins if recycling facilities aren’t available.

A total of 71 per cent of people said the biggest barrier they face while recycling is the lack of recycling bins in public places.

This was followed by a desire for more recyclable packaging (25 per cent) and for clearer signage on recycling bins (22 per cent).

This year’s International Recycling Tour will take place simultaneously across 16 countries including Austria, Belgium, Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Montenegro, the Netherlands and Poland.