‘Mixed bag’ of weather forecast for bank holiday weekend

A 'mixed bag' of weather is forecast over the bank holiday weekend

A “mixed bag” of weather conditions over the bank holiday weekend with periods of sunshine set to be accompanied by showers and patches of fog.

Nationwide, temperatures are expected to reach the high teens across the long weekend, according to Met Éireann, with a high of 18 degrees forecast in parts of the country.

After a dull start with drizzle in places on Friday morning, sunshine and scattered showers are expected across the day.

Coastal areas may see dull weather due to lingering cloud. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees can be expected.

In the east of the country, showers will linger into Friday evening as rain from the west spreads overnight. Fog and mist is expected.

Sunshine and showers once again is the forecast on Saturday, although showers later in the day are expected to be heavy. In the west, more persistent rain is set to move in from the Atlantic overnight.

That rain will clear eastward across the country on Sunday morning with cloudy conditions expected across much of the country.

Once that rain clears, sunny spells will emerge though these are expected by widespread, and at times heavy, showers. Temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are the expected high, but it will be colder on the west coast.

Showers will persist on the bank holiday Monday but these are expected to be lighter than earlier on in the weekend.

The evening will be mostly dry with highs again of 15 to 18 degrees expected. Windy conditions in the northwest will bring cooler conditions there.

Amid the expected patches of sunnier weather, Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and the RNLI has warned people to stay away from waterways if consuming alcohol over the long weekend.

According to the three organisations, alcohol plays a role in one third of drownings in Ireland.

Micheál O’Toole from the Coast Guard has warned of the low water temperature despite the improved weather.

“We would advise people that the water is still cold at this time of the year, and cold water shock can affect everyone,” Mr O’Toole said.

“We recommend exercising caution if entering the water for the first time this year, to wear brightly coloured swimming caps and use tow floats to improve visibility.

“Never ever swim alone and always make sure that your activity is being monitored by a colleague.”

Killian O’Kelly, RNLI water safety education manager, added: “If you’re going out on the water using a stand-up paddleboard, sit on top kayak, or personal watercraft, it is important to consider the direction of the wind.

“Offshore winds, ie winds blowing out to sea, are not suitable for these activities as they can push you further out to sea.

“Plan your route considering sheltered locations, wear a personal flotation device and have a suitable means of contact on your person that is easily accessible in any emergency,” he said.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.