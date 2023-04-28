Bank holiday weekend outings: 12 last-minute ideas

Rayaan Dalmar, Sophia Lowry, Priya Oglesby and Harlet Arkins from Gaelscoil Chaoimhín, Marlborough Street, Dublin, banging the drum for Lá Mór na Gaeilge 2023 which takes place on Sunday on Parnell Square from 12-5pm. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sunny spells and scattered showers with temperatures hovering between 14 and 17 degrees for much of the bank holiday weekend means that outdoor events will be on the cards for many people between now and Monday. If you haven’t made plans already here are 12 last-minute ideas:

Gaeilge gathering: Nothing says summer like street festivals and while you might not know how to say that in Irish you could well pick up the cupla focail needed on Sunday at Lá Mór na Gaeilge.

It is an Irish language street festival of free performances, workshops and more which takes place between 12-5pm on Dubin’s Parnell Square. This year’s theme is Irish Revival - 130 Years and the programme includes a series of workshops on the evolution of Irish and how it has grown along with music and dance workshops. There is also Yoga Oga, an Irish twist on the pop classics of Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush and Cher and 50 bodhrán-banging children.

Bray jazz: Bray’s going to be about all that jazz over the weekend with the 22nd Bray Jazz Festival running from Friday through to Sunday with performances across multiple venues in. the town. More details from www.brayjazz.com

READ MORE

May Day parade: From jazz in Bray to banshees near Dublin Bay, Shelia Flitton who stared in The Banshees of Inisherin, will lead the Ringsend and Irishtown Community Centre May Day Parade on Monday from 2-6pm. The theme this year is celebrating arts in the community with IFTA nominee Vinnie McCabe as guest speaker, along with the Dream Girls and the Finglas Concert Band and more.

Performers at a previous Ringsend and Irishtown Community Centre May Day Parade. Photograph: Eric Luke

Kerry Camino: The Kerry Camino Walk, designed to promote walking in the south-west generally and more specifically the Dingle Way from Tralee to Dingle, takes place this weekend. As with the more well known Camino de Santiago in Spain, walkers get a passport and collect stamps along the route to mark their progress. kerrycamino.com

Limerick Riverfest: Limerick will welcome families, foodies and fun runners with open arms this weekend as the Riverfest gets under way. Highlights include Riverfest on the Shannon, BBQ on the Boardwalk, the Riverfestival Village in Arthur’s Quay Park, Regeneron Great Limerick Run and a spectacular fireworks display and a whole lot more. www.limerick.ie/riverfest

Hook Lighthouse: The Shine a Light festival in Wexford promises a fun-filled celebration of all things nautical on the grounds of Hook Lighthouse, with the aim of showcasing the work of the Irish coast services. It runs from 12-4pm from Saturday to Monday with Pirate Pat and his crew set tot make multiple appearances. Pre-book at www.hookheritage.ie

Kilkenny Roots: The 25th Kilkenny Roots Festival runs from Friday to Monday will all manner of gigs taking place. kilkennyroots.com/

Galway theatre: Beginning this weekend, there will be more than a week of fresh and exciting independent theatre, circus, spectacle and storytelling showcasing the vibrant performance, creativity and culture that the City of the Tribes is famous for at the Galway Theatre Festival. galwaytheatrefestival.com

Ghost Town: And from theatre to two-tone. The Dublin Ska Festival is taking place at Whelan’s on Wexford Street on Saturday and Sunday with bands and DJs. Day tickets cost €27.50, with a ticket for both days from €47.50. www.whelanslive.com/

Lismore literature: The words will flow freely at Lismore Castle in Waterford on Saturday as the Tower and Tales Children’s Literary Festival celebrates books aimed at younger audiences. It is promising “unforgettable, creative and transformational experiences with books” and will include pop-up events, doodle walls, an Eason’s book tent as well as activities for all the family. www.towersandtalesfestival.ie

Beerfest: The Rascals Brewery Festival returns to Inchicore on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are €20 for each day, a price which includes a souvenir reusable eco-cup pint and a brewery tour. There will also be lashings of local beer and food to sample. rascalsbrewing.com

Plant life: The Botanic Gardens in Dublin are in full bloom - or pretty close to it anyway - and it will be running an “exploration of our living collections with expert guides” with “buds, blooms and beds in all their spring finery, hear tell of the history of how our gardens came to be, and learn about the importance of the plant kingdom in all our lives”. Tours start at 11.30am and 3pm with tickets costing €5 while children go free. Booking is essential. More details from www.botanicgardens.ie