Bank holiday travel: plan your journey to avoid traffic jams

A busy weekend lies ahead on the roads, with motorists advised to budget for extra time on their journeys and to drive with additional care.

For people leaving Dublin for a bank holiday break elsewhere in Ireland, AA Roadwatch is reporting 59 sets of roadworks and restrictions inside the M50, which could mean congestion and delays before they leave the capital.

On the southside, delays are possible from Sallynoggin through Deansgrange, Leopardstown, Rathfarnham and Ballyfermot. On the northside there are roadworks around East Wall, North Circular Road and Coolock. Congestion is predicted in Palmerstown and Finglas.

On the M50, traffic is expected be particularly busy on the western parkway between Firhouse and the N3 Blanchardstown exit from about midday on Friday. Long delays of up to 30 minutes are expected on the N11/M50 merge southbound near Shankill, as they are anywhere near the Red Cow M50/N7 interchange. Traffic leaving Dublin is expected to be very slow on the N7 from Newlands Cross in Dublin to beyond Nass, Co Kildare. From the M50/N4 junction, traffic is expected to be heavy and slow to Lucan with queues of about 20 minutes to exit the motorway.

Heavy and slow moving traffic is expected at Blanchardstown on the N3 and at Kilshane Cross on the N2. The M1 northbound past Dublin Airport is expected to be among the best performing routes out of the Dublin area.

Heavy congestion with tail backs of some 15 minutes are expected in the village of Oylgate in Co Wexford. Delays of about five minutes on Duncannon Road roundabout westbound in Ballindinas may be expected near Wexford town, with average speed of about 20kmh.

In Co Limerick, roadworks on M18/N18 (north) between junction 3 (Coonagh) and junction 5 (Cratloe) continue until May 19th.

In Galway, long delays are anticipated for those travelling from the east to the west of the city. Transport Infrastructure Ireland maps suggest the most uncongested routes this weekend are likely to be in the northwest. Roadworks or restrictions are, however, listed on the AA website at Longford, Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo.

Gardaí issued a bank holiday reminder to motorists about safety, saying five people died on the roads over the Easter bank holiday, while there were 14 serious injury collisions that led to life-changing injuries for 16 people.

Motoring authorities have advised those planning a long trip to take the following steps:

* Plan your route in advance. Question whether it is necessary to travel at peak times.

* Check the condition of your vehicle. Few things cause stress like a puncture with a car full of children. Check your insurance policy for breakdown cover.

* If your satnav doesn’t show you upcoming congestion or incidents check websites like tiitraffic.ie, aaroadwatch.ie or google maps – but don’t use a phone while driving.

* Plan to keep children entertained. Electronic games, books and snacks are all good to have on hand in the event of being stopped on a motorway.

* Take a break. It is a key safety issue and helps the whole family relax. Remember, it is not a race.

Rail transport will be restricted in places due to maintenance work. Irish Rail said there will be no Dart service between Bray and Dún Laoghaire on Saturday or Sunday. Rosslare services will operate between Bray and Rosslare with bus transfers operating between Connolly/Bray and Dún Laoghaire/Bray to connect to Rosslare services.

In addition, on Saturday there will be reduced frequency on all routes in and out of Heuston station.

On Monday, there may also be some revisions to timetables on Dart, commuter and intercity services, Irish Rail said. Customers are advised to check irishrail.ie before travelling.

Bus Éireann said its 220 routes and its Inter-Regional Expressway services will operate Sunday schedules on bank holiday Monday. The company said it strongly encourages intending passengers to book a guaranteed seat on Expressway at expressway.ie.