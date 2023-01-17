Ice may lead to ‘hazardous conditions’ on roads this morning as weather warning remains

Eglinton, Co Derry: In Northern Ireland a weather warning for snow and ice across all six counties is in effect until noon on Tuesday. Photograph: David Young/PA

Met Éireann has warned frost and ice may lead to “hazardous travelling conditions” on Tuesday morning, with a weather warning over icy conditions in place until this afternoon.

The low temperature weather warning came into effect on Monday and will remain in place until noon on Tuesday, with temperatures due to drop to lows of minus three degrees again on Tuesday night.

The national forecaster said there will be wintry showers in the northwest and southwest of the country, with snow accumulations possible, especially in mountainous areas.

In Northern Ireland a weather warning for snow and ice across all six counties is also in effect until noon on Tuesday, with motorists advised there may be disruptions to roads.

Temperatures were forecast to hit as low as minus five degrees over Monday night, with Met Éireann predicting similar lows of minus three over Tuesday night.

The weather during the day will be chilly, with spells of both sun and wintry showers. There may be snow in parts of the country, as well as thunder and hail.

Leinster is expected to get the driest of the weather, and nationally temperatures will range from two to five degrees.

Wednesday will likely see a similar mix of sunny spells and wintry showers, with temperatures staying below seven degrees, and dropping to as low as minus three during a frosty night.

The forecaster said the weather may turn slightly warmer on Friday, when highest temperatures will range from five to nine degrees.