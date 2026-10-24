Status Orange warnings in place for Galway and Kerry as Storm Boelo makes presence felt

Met Éireann has issued a series of rain warnings with Storm Boleo arriving soon after Storm Austen. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Storm Boelo has already started to make its presence felt across the west and southwest of the country as heavy rain sweeps in from the Atlantic.

It is not, however, just rain that will be a problem over the the weekend, with a range of weather warnings already in effect or on the way and widespread disruption anticipated to travel plans.

There are also fears that the latest storm, coming so soon after Storm Austen, could increase the likelihood of flooding in areas not directly impacted by the weather alerts.

A Status Orange rain warning came into effect in Galway and Kerry at 7am and will remain in place until 2pm, with flooding expected as well as the potential for damage to homes and businesses.

A second orange wind warning for Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim and Sligo is coming down the tracks, with gale force westerly winds forecast to bring severe and damaging gusts from 2pm Saturday until 9am Sunday.

There is also a yellow rain warning in place for counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo and Galway that came into effect at 4am and is valid until 3pm Saturday.

Another Status Yellow wind warning for Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Limerick will be valid from 1pm until midnight.

The same level of wind warning will be in place for Donegal from 1pm Saturday until 3pm Sunday, while a Status Yellow wind warning for Cavan and Monaghan will be in place from 6pm Saturday until 12pm Sunday.

In all affected coastal counties, Met Éireann is warning the conditions, combined with high tides, mean flooding is likely to occur.

There is also an increased risk inland as river levels are high in some areas and the ground is already saturated after heavy rain on Thursday night caused by Austen.

With Storm Boelo due to bring further heavy rain, Met Éireann said it could “lead to rapid runoff, rising river levels” and an increased risk of surface water building up and river flooding occurring, particularly across the west and southwest.

The stormy weather has already started to have an impact on the transport network, with sea crossings the first to be hit.

Some Stena Line sailings from Dublin to Holyhead have been cancelled throughout Saturday. The 10am ferry from Holyhead to Dublin is set to depart as scheduled, but the 4pm and 10.15pm crossing will not proceed.

Irish Ferries has said there were doubts over its 7.30pm crossing from Dublin to Holyhead on Saturday.

Passengers with bookings are advised to contact the operator for more details.

There are no major delays or cancellations being reported at either Dublin or Shannon airports.