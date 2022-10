Both lanes of the motorway were blocked following torrential rain overnight. File photograph: Dara MacDonaill

There were long delays at the M11 in Ferns, Co Wexford on Wednesday morning because of flooding.

Both lanes of the motorway were blocked following torrential rain overnight. The flooding occurred between Junction 23 Ferns and Junction 24 Courtown.

The road has since reopened but there are long tailbacks.

Heaving rain saw surface water on some streets in Co Cork, but there was no flooding of homes or businesses.

More to follow ...