Thunderstorms and flash flooding break out across country as warning comes into effect

Thunderstorms broke out in parts of the Republic on Sunday night, with flash flooding occurring in some areas after heavy downpours as weather warnings remained in place for the whole country.

Early reports indicated one of the worst impacted areas on Sunday night was Castlerea, Co Roscommon, where torrential rain caused flash flooding. There was also heavy rain and lightning in Limerick while lightning was also reported in many other locations including counties Meath, Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Cavan and Louth.

⬇️Flooding in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, just now. Storm after the Sun. pic.twitter.com/IS4oa8ZzzY — Eoghan Murphy (@eoghanymurphy) August 14, 2022

A Met Éireann status orange thunderstorm warning was in effect from 3pm on Sunday, with heavy downpours of rain and hail expected and flooding where heavy downpours occur.

Thunderstorm activity in the west in the last hour⛈️👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/i1Npye0BaF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 14, 2022

Met Éireann said Monday would see scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to affect the southern half of the country, becoming intense through the afternoon with the continued risk of flooding.

It will be fresher, but drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells.