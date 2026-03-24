Bafta TV awards 2026: Graham Norton and Philippa Dunne lead Irish nominees

Irish actor Philippa Dunne has been nominated for best actress in a comedy at the Bafta TV awards for her performance in the sitcom Amandaland.

Blue Lights, the BBC’s Belfast-set police drama, has been nominated for best drama, while the Troubles drama Trespasses, Channel 4’s adaptation of Louise Kennedy’s novel, has received a nod for limited drama series.

The Graham Norton Show was also nominated in the entertainment programme category, although Graham Norton, a serial Bafta winner, missed out on a nomination in the entertainment performance category.

This is the first Bafta nomination for Dunne, who stars as Anne in Amandaland, a spin-off from Motherland, in which her character also featured.

The series, which is produced by Sharon Horgan’s company Merman, was nominated for best scripted comedy, with its lead, Lucy Punch, and guest star Jennifer Saunders also recognised. It will return to screens for a second run this year.

Dunne’s fellow nominees are her two co-stars, Katherine Parkinson for Here We Go, Diane Morgan for Mandy, Rosie Jones for Pushers, while The Graham Norton Show is up against Prime Video’s Last One Laughing, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and panel game Would I Lie to You?

A sequence from Blue Lights, the hit Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) drama created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, in which the characters deal with the threat of an ambush will also compete for the “memorable moments” of the year award, which is voted for by the public. Sian Brooke, the English actor who plays Grace in the series, was nominated for leading actress.

The Bafta TV awards will be held in London on May 10th and will be hosted by Greg Davies.

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Netflix drama Adolescence received 11 nominations, including acting nods for its stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco.

The Disney+ historical drama A Thousand Blows, which was executive produced by Graham and his wife, actor Hannah Walters, picked up seven nominations, including a second nod - in a separate category - for Doherty, while Trespasses received a total of six nominations.

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The Celebrity Traitors received five nominations, including best reality series and best entertainment performance for Claudia Winkleman. Its final minutes, showing comedian Alan Carr’s victory, are also in contention for the memorable moment award and will be one of the favourites.

The six shows competing for the international TV award are The Bear, The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, The Studio and The White Lotus.

“From powerful documentaries and standout comedy to homegrown drama and the international series that captured global attention, this year’s nominees demonstrate a medium at its creative peak,” said Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip.

“It’s especially exciting to see so many first‑time performance nominees, showcasing the vibrant new talent shaping the future of our industry.”