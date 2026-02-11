Brendan Courtney to complete Great House Revival filming after death of Hugh Wallace

Brendan Courtney will finish some remaining filming on the upcoming series of The Great House Revival. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Brendan Courtney will complete some remaining filming on the upcoming series of The Great House Revival following the death of host Hugh Wallace, RTÉ has announced.

RTÉ described Courtney as a “dear friend” of the late architect. The Keys to My Life presenter “will meet some of the homeowners who’ve just completed their restorations and celebrate Hugh’s passion for heritage, homes and the stories behind them,” it said.

Sharing the news on social media, Courtney said he was “humbled and honoured” and he would do his best to make the late presenter and his widow Martin Corbett proud.

Dubliner Wallace died on December 1st last year, days before his 69th birthday in the midst of filming his popular programme The Great House Revival. Over the past five seasons, the programme has followed homeowners as they took on the restoration of old houses across Ireland.

Hugh Wallace died aged 68. Photograph: Tom Honan

The national broadcaster confirmed earlier this month that it will proceed with the broadcast of the new series of Home of the Year and The Great House Revival this year.

The filming of the 12th season of Home of the Year was completed before Wallace’s passing. The series first aired in 2015. Wallace was the only judge who appeared in every season of the popular show.

Both series are expected to air this Spring.

[ Hugh Wallace obituary: Architect who became a household name in every householdOpens in new window ]